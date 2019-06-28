When you think of thongs, 'comfortable' probably isn't the first word that comes to mind. After all, a lot can go wrong when you're dealing with a narrow strip of fabric on your derriere. However, there are actually non-aggravating thongs out there — and they've turned many previously anti-thong gals into total converts. The most comfortable thongs seem to do the impossible: make you forget you're wearing them.

The key to finding a non-irritating thong is to pay attention to material. Whether you prefer an itty bitty G-string, a retro high-waisted thong, or an everyday lacy pair, you want to make sure the thong you're eyeing at least has a cotton lining (also known as a gusset) in the crotch area. Cotton is a breathable material that reduces the risk of irritation, according to Dr. Vanessa MacKay, Vagisil Partner and OB/GYN, in a previous interview with Bustle. The exception to that is if you're wearing a thong to workout. For sweat sessions, a moisture-wicking thong with odor resistant properties might be a good idea to keep you feeling dry and comfortable.

With that in mind, it's time to find your perfect thong. All of the thongs below come highly rated on Amazon and some even have thousands of positive customer reviews.

1. The Most Comfortable Everyday Thong: A Cotton 6-Pack With A Cult Following ELACUCOS Cotton Breathable Thong Panties (6 Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, and more than 1,900 reviews, it's easy to see why fans love these comfy cotton thongs. Not only are they affordable, but they're mega comfortable, thanks to the 95 percent cotton, 5 percent spandex fabric blend. The crotch has a 100 percent cotton panel for maximum breathability. Plus, they have a low-rise cut and can be worn with almost anything. Reviewers say: "Love the combination of cotton and spandex - kept shape after wash and feels great! Very soft. I'm talking these are comfy. Everywhere. Not too skimpy, and not too much. Just the right amount of material width on hips. Well made and good quality - so surprised because I mean look at the price... The colors are bright and deep too. Very pretty." Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

Available Colors: Choose from a multicolor pack, a multicolor pack with lines and bows, or an all black pack

2. The Most Comfortable Lace Thong Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Thong Panty $22 | Amazon See on Amazon The Hanky Panky original thong panty has become something of a legend. “Hanky Panky normalized the thong and made it an accessible wardrobe essential for millions of women,” said Cora Harrington of the blog the Lingerie Addict, in an interview with New York magazine. This soft, sheer thong is made with a blend of lace, nylon, and spandex for stylish comfort, and has a cotton gusset (crotch area) for breathability. The stretchy, V-shape waistband truly does stretch, accommodating sizes 2 through 12. It's easy to feel skeptical about the 'one-size' fits all, but these undies really do fit a wide range of body types. Reviewers say: "I love these. I want to throw away all my other panties and just wear these from now on. The crazy thing is I have several girlfriends who feel the same way even though we're not the same sizes at all." Available Sizes: One Size

Available in a wide range of colors

3. The Most Comfortable Thong For Plus Sizes TALEVE Lace Cheeky Thong Underwear Plus Size (5 Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers love these sexy, comfy thongs, available in plus sizes. The multicolor 5-pack is reasonably priced, especially for the quality, and the low-rise lace design is definitely sexy. The seamless panties are made with a blend of stretchy nylon and elastane, and feature a breathable cotton lining. Reviewers say: "Wow, finally plus size thongs that are cute and comfortable!" Available Sizes: Small - 2XL

4. The Most Comfortable G-String Iris & Lilly G-String Thong (5 Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to imagine a G-string actually feeling comfortable, but these barely there G-string thongs from Iris & Lily (an Amazon brand) actually are. They're made with a blend of soft cotton and elastane for stretchy breathability, and feature a cute elastic waistband. However, the sizes are European, and several reviewers noted that the panties run small. The other caveat is that they come with large tags that have to be cut off. Reviewers say: "Great product considering how cheap they are. The colors are good and haven’t faded after a few washes. Material is comfortable and doesn’t get stretched out quickly." Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 6 different color options

5. The Most Comfortable Thong For Working Out Balanced Tech Quick-Dry Breathable Seamless Thong Panties (6 Pack) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're doing yoga or hitting the gym, these quick-drying breathable thongs from Balanced Tech are a must-have. The lightweight panties are made from a comfy nylon elastane blend that is both odor-resistant and moisture-wicking. The stretchy material allows you to move easily, while the thong stays firmly in place. Plus, the tag-less, seamless design eliminates chafing and pinching, and creates virtually no panty line. Reviewers say: "This is the only underwear I am buying from now on! I bought the 6 pack of black undies for a backpacking trip I just returned from. I hiked 16 miles in this underwear and was blown away by how breathable it is! I even wore a pair into the ocean (I didn't pack a swimsuit) and they dried within minutes of being set next to the campfire! You really can't beat the quality for this price point!" Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 19 different color options

6. An Iconic Thong With Hundreds of Reviews Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty $16 | Amazon See on Amazon These stylish Calvin Klein thong panties feature the iconic logo waistband made famous by Kate Moss in the '90s. The soft material is a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, but they come with a cotton gusset for added breathability. Pair the undies with the matching bralette for a totally sexy ensemble. Reviewers say: "Obsessed with these. Ever since I bought them I don’t touch my Victoria’s Secret or other labels. These are just so breathable and comfortable. I am officially converted." Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large, 1X - 3X

Available Colors: more than 20 color/print options

7. The Best High-Waisted Thong Hanky Panky Retro Thong $23 | Amazon See on Amazon For a sexy vintage look, you can't go wrong with these high-waisted Hanky Panky retro thongs. They're made with a soft, stretchy nylon, rayon, and spandex blend, and features a cotton gusset. The high waist not only channels a retro pin-up vibe, but also provides some welcome tummy support. Reviewers say: "Outstanding quality lace! High rise to hold your stomach. I am 174lb and my problem area is stomach It perfectly holds it. It covers all the front area. Love it." Available Sizes: One Size

Available in a wide range of colors