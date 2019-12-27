Forget new year, new you. For beauty fanatics, it's more new year, new routine. If you've felt your makeup bag is lacking an extra special something or you've simply been longing to upgrade your skincare regime, the list of the most searched beauty brands of 2019 may help.

Online beauty platform Cosmetify compiled the rather lengthy list (there are 200 brands on it) by measuring five factors:

Increase in consumer interest via Google Trends Overall brand searches each month Instagram hashtags Instagram followers The brand's engagement rate on Instagram

And the list was born. Topping it is Huda Beauty; a brand that started life as a blog and is now worth an absolute fortune. Brow master Anastasia Beverly Hills takes the number two spot followed by cult brand MAC. A few celebrity-helmed brands also appear on the top 10, including Millie Bobby Brown's Florence By Mills and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.

Rather than desperately trying to pick between the brands, why not pick a product from each? For brows, obviously head straight to Anastasia Beverly Hills. For eyeshadows, try Jeffree Star Cosmetics or Huda Beauty. And for lipsticks, you can never go wrong with a classic MAC shade.

Here's a few product suggestions to get you started in 2020.