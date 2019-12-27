Bustle

The 9 Best Products To Buy From 2019's Most-Searched Beauty Brands

By Lauren Sharkey
Forget new year, new you. For beauty fanatics, it's more new year, new routine. If you've felt your makeup bag is lacking an extra special something or you've simply been longing to upgrade your skincare regime, the list of the most searched beauty brands of 2019 may help.

Online beauty platform Cosmetify compiled the rather lengthy list (there are 200 brands on it) by measuring five factors:

  1. Increase in consumer interest via Google Trends
  2. Overall brand searches each month
  3. Instagram hashtags
  4. Instagram followers
  5. The brand's engagement rate on Instagram

And the list was born. Topping it is Huda Beauty; a brand that started life as a blog and is now worth an absolute fortune. Brow master Anastasia Beverly Hills takes the number two spot followed by cult brand MAC. A few celebrity-helmed brands also appear on the top 10, including Millie Bobby Brown's Florence By Mills and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.

Rather than desperately trying to pick between the brands, why not pick a product from each? For brows, obviously head straight to Anastasia Beverly Hills. For eyeshadows, try Jeffree Star Cosmetics or Huda Beauty. And for lipsticks, you can never go wrong with a classic MAC shade.

Here's a few product suggestions to get you started in 2020.

1. Huda Beauty

The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette
£47
|
Huda Beauty
Huda Kattan's billion-dollar brand is famed for its highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes. This new nude collection features 18 shades, including matte and glittery formulations.

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills

Brow Wiz
£23
|
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills and perfect brows go hand-in-hand. Upgrade your beauty routine with the Brow Wiz: a super fine pencil that naturally outlines and fills eyebrows. Plus, it comes in 10 shades.

3. MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick
£17.50
|
MAC Cosmetics
A true cult product, this MAC lipstick boasts a creamy formula and super matte finish. And it comes in more colours than you could ever imagine.

4. Yves Rocher

Hydra Végétal Moisture Boost Serum
£20.50
£14.35
|
Feelunique
French brand Yves Rocher has been around since the '50s, but it ceased UK shipping earlier this year. However, you can still find it online elsewhere. Try this botanical-based hydrating serum for a revitalised complexion.

5. Florence By Mills

Swimming Under The Eyes Gel Pads
£34
|
Boots
Founded by 'Stranger Things' talent Millie Bobby Brown, Florence By Mills is a clean beauty brand with zero rules. Its skincare side has been highly rated, especially these cute whale-shaped pads. Just place them under your eyes to soothe and brighten.

6. Kylie Cosmetics

Mary Jo K Matte Lip Kit
$29
$23.20
|
Kylie Cosmetics
You can't really try Kylie Jenner's brand without investing in one of the original Lip Kits. Containing a matte liquid lipstick and matching pencil lip liner, the kit's rich shade promises to be long-lasting. Prices only appear in dollars so, unfortunately, exchange rates apply.

7. Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Mini Controversy Palette
£26.25
|
Beauty Bay
If bright and bold sums you up, opt for Jeffree Star Cosmetics. This vegan eyeshadow palette contains nine shimmery and matte shades that are designed to seamlessly blend.

8. Rude Cosmetics

Prelude Eyeshadow Primer
£6.90
|
Boots
Los Angeles-based brand Rude Cosmetics is slowly taking over the UK with its quirky packaging and affordable prices. Eyeshadows are its main focus, but try the eyeshadow primer if you need a high-octane boost to the shades you already own.

9. Maybelline

Master Strobing Stick Illuminating Highlighter
£7.99
|
Superdrug
Classic beauty brand Maybelline appears in the top 10. If you've wanted an easy way to highlight your face, look no further than its strobing stick. Available in two shades — light and medium.