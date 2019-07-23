When it comes to sexy panties, visions of lace and silk likely come to mind — but the best sexy cotton underwear can help you celebrate your sensuality without sacrificing your comfort.

Sure, cotton might not be the most inherently sexy fabric, but every cut and style you can imagine — from cheeky panties to thongs to string bikinis — can be found in comfy cotton options. And speaking of, there’s actually a lot more to underwear cuts and styles than you might think, especially when it comes to pairing your panties with your outfits. Do you want a French-cut brief with a high waist and leg holes, or do you prefer a Brazilian cut that's kind of a cross between a brief and a thong and tends to sit lower on the hip?

No matter what your style preference, gynecologists seem to agree that cotton is the best fabric for vaginas because it’s breathable and naturally wicks away moisture. But if you really love the look of lace undies, just make sure you’re choosing picks with a cotton crotch. (Also referred to as a cotton "gusset.") That way, you’re still reaping the benefits of the breathable, vagina-friendly fabric where it really counts.

Take a look at the best sexy cotton underwear below. All of them are under $40 and highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Sexy Cotton Boyshort Sexy Basics Women’s Cotton Spandex Boyshorts (12 Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These comfy boyshorts are made up of 95 percent cotton with five percent spandex for added stretch, and they come in a dozen different patterns and color schemes. On top of that, the Sexy Basics cotton-spandex boyshorts have earned a respectable 3.8-star rating and more than 900 reviews on Amazon. What fans are saying: “They fit perfectly and are very sexy for wearing around the house.” Available sizes: S - XXXL

2. The Best Cotton Thong Jo & Bette Thong Underwear With Lace Trim (6 Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Jo & Bette's thong underwear with lace trim boasts a whopping 4.5-star rating on Amazon and nearly 1,000 reviews. The basic thong also consists of 95 percent cotton and five percent spandex, so breathability and stretch should be a non-issue. Plus, with lace trim and six different colors to choose from, these cotton thongs are anything but boring. What fans are saying: “These are amazing quality. I compare these to VS lace thong panties. I am so happy to find a great deal with great quality. I highly recommend.” Available sizes: XS - XL

3. The Best Sexy Cotton Hipster Kukome Hipster Panties (5 Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for undeniably sexy hipster panties that will feel super-soft against your most delicate areas, look no further. Kukome hipster panties come in a handful of colorful, lacy designs, and they're 95 percent cotton as well. Even better, Amazon shoppers give these pretty panties a 4.1-star rating. What fans are saying: “Sooo soft! Like wow. I’m a texture nerd and love these! High quality, silky-soft, and super cute. Definitely going to buy more!” Available sizes: S - XXL

4. A Cheeky Option Made With Organic Cotton Pact Women's Organic Cotton Cheeky Hipster Panties (2 Pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're a fan of all things organic, this pick might be the one for you. Pact women's organic cotton cheeky hipster panties consist of 95 percent organic cotton, and they're prewashed and shrink-resistant to boot. On top of that, these cheeky hipsters boast a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. What fans are saying: “I normally hate hipsters. I just don't see a difference in them. But a boyfriend of mine thought they were sexy so I got a pair. I love them! The only pair that doesn't cut into my thighs …” Available sizes: XS - XL

5. The Best Cotton String Bikini Sexy Basics Women's String Bikini Briefs (12 Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This pretty string bikini 12-pack includes a dozen bright and beautiful colors and designs, and each pair is made of 100 percent cotton as well. Perhaps just as important, Amazon shoppers have given the 12-pack of Sexy Basics women's string bikini briefs a solid 4-star rating and 400 reviews. What fans are saying: “They look and fit great. No shrinking, fading, or falling apart after being put through the washer and dryer!” Available sizes: S - XL

6. A Sexy, High-Waisted, Plus Size Option Barbra Lingerie Lace Brief Panties (5 Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've been searching for plus-size undies that don't sacrifice sexiness for comfort, or vice versa, Barbra Lingerie Lace Brief Panties might be for you. These high-waisted panties come in five colors and feature lacy front and back details with a little bow in the front — but the crotch consists of 100 percent vagina-friendly cotton. Nylon and spandex make up the rest of the panties, but they should still be safe to wash on a gentle cycle. Plus, these boast a 4.1-star rating on Amazon. What fans are saying: “These are the nicest panties I have ever been able to get in a plus size. Love them!” Available sizes: S - 5XL

7. A Sexy Cotton Bralette & Bikini Set Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette & Bikini Set $37 | Amazon See on Amazon As far as bralette sets go, the Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette & Bikini Set is hard to beat. Made of 53 percent cotton, 35 percent modal, and 12 percent elastane, this popular set combines sexiness with sportiness and reportedly feels as good as it looks, with Amazon customers giving it an impressive 4.3-star rating. What fans are saying: “I am in love with this Calvin Klein set. It fits so well, and makes my boobs look great, despite the fact it looks like a sports bra. It is really sexy. I'm going to purchase again. In every color!!” Available sizes: S - L

8. The Best Cotton G-String Iris & Lilly Women's G-String Thong (5 Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking for a g-string to sport with your tightest skirt or to simply wear around the house, this five-pack of Iris & Lilly women's g-string thongs is a solid option. The pack includes a variety of red, white, blue, pearl, gray, and black g-strings that are made of 95 percent cotton, and Amazon shoppers give them 4.4 stars. What fans are saying: “I like these!! I can hardly find this style in stores anymore, as I like the triangle in the back and thin strings. Will buy again when needed!” Available sizes: XS - XL