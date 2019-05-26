In my opinion, a versatile purchase is a smart purchase, and there are few items as versatile as a good blanket. Yes, they keep you cozy while you sip your coffee and watch TV, but the softest blankets also have the ability to add texture, warmth, and color to a space that was previously lacking. That said, it's not as simple a purchase as you might think.

The first thing you need to determine is which room you're ultimately shopping for. While you can always move your blanket from one place to another, determining a primary location will most definitely impact your pick. A blanket for the bedroom versus the living room will not only influence the color scheme — it'll also influence the size and the specific fabric.

A warm throw blanket for the couch will likely be undersized and made from machine-washable fabric in case of spills, while a winter blanket for your bed should be thicker and large enough to span the length of your mattress. (If you're concerned about size, measure your couch or bed beforehand so you can narrow down your options right off the bat.)

After that, consider your preferred weight, texture, and color. These six blankets are well-rounded enough to suit anyone's preferences, but they all have one thing in common — they're the softest, coziest blankets you can get on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Soft Blanket Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 Amazon This machine-washable faux-fur blanket has six size options, 14 available colors, and thousands of reviews — all for a great price. See On Amazon Thanks to its reversible faux-fur and sherpa design, the Chanasya throw blanket has reviewers raving, "This has to be one of the softest things I have ever bought. After using it I can understand how children become attached to a blanket." The hypoallergenic fabric is available in tons of colors and sizes and is even machine-washable, so you can use it in the living room as well as the bedroom. The best news? You get all that cozy texture and a pop of color at $30 for the standard 50-by-65-inch throw. Available colors: Aubergine, black, blue, chocolate, gray, ivory, pink, teal, beige, burgundy, dark rose, green, silver, white Available sizes: 50" by 65" throw, 60" by 70" throw, twin, queen/full, king, 3-piece 18" by 18"

2. The Most Affordable Throw Blanket If You're On A Budget Exclusivo Mezcla Luxury Flannel Throw $13 Amazon This luxury microfiber throw blanket is cozy, gorgeous, and only $13. See On Amazon Quality blankets don't have to break the bank. This luxury flannel throw from Exclusivo Mezcla is made entirely out of microfiber polyester, which is warm, durable, and extremely soft. It's also machine-washable and available in several colors as well as sizes. Since it's lightweight and relatively thin, it's a good option for those who prefer not to be stifled while lounging around. Finally, due to the reasonable price point, it's also a great pick for college students and first apartments, though be sure to wash it alone — it's been known to produce some lint. Available colors: Ice blue, black, teal, pink Available sizes: 50" by 60" throw, 60" by 70" throw, twin, queen, king

3. The Most Lightweight, Breathable Throw Blanket Bedsure Faux Fur Reversible Fleece Throw Blanket $22 Amazon It may be cozy enough for winter, but this dual-sided blanket is thin, breathable, and silky-smooth to keep you from feeling overly-stifled. See On Amazon For those looking for silky, non-stifling comfort, the Bedsure fleece throw blanket is extremely lightweight. The dual-sided design combines faux fur and fleece to create what is "hands down the softest blanket" reviewers have ever felt. That said, even though it's warm enough for winter, it's thin and ventilated enough to prevent sweating and overheating. "It breathes, unlike many blankets," reviewers say. Available colors: Ivory, gray, shaggy camel Available sizes: 50" by 60" throw, twin

4. The Best Large Blanket For Beds LEISURE TOWN All-Season Oversized Blanket $31 Amazon If you're looking for a blanket that's huge and soft, this one comes as large as 90" by 108" — so it'll even fit a king-size bed. See On Amazon If you're shopping for the bedroom (or if there are three or more people sharing the same blanket on the couch), the LEISURE TOWN all-season blanket is the way to go. Made from 100 percent microfiber polyester, this pick is extremely soft and warm — but the oversized measurements ensure that it fits your mattress and offers enough excess fabric for overhang. It's also extremely durable and well-stitched to avoid lint and tears, and it can be washed in the machine without pilling. Available colors: Smoky gray, ivory, green, brown, navy blue, gray, dark gray, lake blue Available sizes: 50" by 60", 66" by 90", 90" by 90", 90" by 108"

5. The Softest Weighted Blanket On The Market Soft Touch Weighted Blanket $135 Amazon For softness and soothing pressure, this 15-pound weighted blanket comes with a reversible faux-mink duvet. See On Amazon The best weighted blankets may help to boost serotonin levels and lessen anxiety due to the added pressure on your body, and few are as comfortable as this one from Soft Touch. Unlike other brands, it features a reversible mink duvet cover that's textured on one side and smooth on the other. Inside, a cotton insert is filled with hypoallergenic glass beads that are evenly distributed to offer 15 pounds of soothing weight. The cover is even machine-washable, and reviewers say it's "super soft, luxurious, and feels amazing against [their] skin." (If you already have a weighted blanket, you can also opt for just the mink duvet.) Available colors: Navy blue, light teal Available sizes: 60" by 80"