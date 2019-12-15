Leggings are the epitome of comfort and versatility. When cooler weather hits, a good pair of warm leggings can keep your legs toasty, whether you're out for a run or enjoying a night on the town. The warmest leggings are those that have a little extra thickness to them or are lined with a cozy material like fleece.

Wool leggings are great for layering under clothes if you're hitting the slopes or going on a hike. Leggings designed for working out are made with a moisture-wicking fabric to keep you from sweating too much. These tend to have a little more compression than others, meaning they hold their shape longer. Non-compression kinds may start to sag after wearing, but often return to their normal shape with a quick wash.

If you plan to be active, a pair of high-waisted leggings are designed to stay in place, even with lots of movement. These are great for both exercising or if you're constantly on the go.

Another thing to consider when choosing leggings is whether they are opaque. The higher the opaqueness, the less see-through they are, so you can wear them with your favorite sweater without feeling exposed.

When it comes to legwear, though, don't be daunted by the term "one size fits all." Those that claim to be "one size" tend to have more elasticity so they actually do fit a range of body types.

The warmest leggings come in a variety of styles and sizes that range from yoga pants to more dressy kinds, and we've curated the nine best from Amazon below.

1. The Best Overall Fleece-Lined Leggings BALEAF Fleece-Lined Leggings with Inner Pocket $27 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for warm leggings you can wear just about anywhere, look no further! Reviewers love how versatile these fleece-lined leggings are. They can be worn to the gym, yoga class, or with dresses and skirts. Since they're opaque, you can easily pair them with a sweater or a hoodie. The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric keeps them cool at the gym and prevents you from getting too hot when indoors. There is also a hidden pocket in the waistband that is sizable enough to keep a key and some credit cards. Keep in mind, they tend to run small, so users suggest going for a size larger than what you'd normally wear. What fans say: “These leggings are extremely soft, warm and comfortable. Wow, I can not believe what a great value they are! I am so glad I bought them in black too!.” Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

2. The Warmest Leggings For Working Out (Plus, They Have Pockets!) THE GYM PEOPLE Thick, High Waisted Running Pants with Pockets $21 | Amazon See on Amazon These high-waisted running pants are great for outdoor fitness activities during colder months, such as running, hiking, or bike riding. They're extra thick, allowing them to keep your legs nice and toasty. In addition to a small inner pocket, they also feature two large outer pockets big enough to carry your phone and wallet. The high waist keeps them in place during a workout. They're available in full length, capri, or shorts, and come in a range of solid colors or patterns. Several of the nearly 1,200 reviews on Amazon also mention these leggings are are not transparent and are therefore considered "squat proof." What fans say: “Wore these for a long distance run (6.5 miles) in 37 [degree] weather and they were great. They stayed put and kept my legs nice and toasty. Will be purchasing more!" Available sizes: X-Small -XX-Large

3. These Thick Leggings Are High-Waisted & Perfect For Casual, Everyday Wear LUOYANXI High Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This pair is so comfortable, you may end up wanting to live in them all winter long. They easily stay in place when you're on the go and the high-elasticity makes them comfortable enough for lounging. The compression helps keep their shape, meaning they can go straight from the office to a night out on the town. Amazon reviewers love how warm and cozy they are. One fan from Minnesota, which is known for its below-freezing winter climate, notes how pleased they are with the warmth. They come in eight neutral colors so if you fall in love with them you'll have more options than just classic black to choose from. Something to keep in mind is that they tend to run small, so you may want to size up. What fans say: “I absolutely love these! [They're] so soft on the inside [and] no itching! They are perfect for the colder weather. They have kept me warm all day in my freezing office.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4. The Best Fleece-Lined Jeggings HUE Ultra-Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings $54 | Amazon See on Amazon What do you get when you combine the comfort of traditional leggings with the style and polished look of jeans? This pair of pants by HUE. They are fleece lined to keep your legs warm and come with functional back pockets and a faux fly with button. It's worth mentioning that the non fleece-lined version of these pants have also amassed a hundreds of fans on Amazon because HUE is known for being one the best brands to turn to when you want comfortable leggings that look like regular pants. This lined version is available in two classic colors, blue or black. What fans say: “Yummy feeling for your legs to be wrapped in a soft light fleece lining - no one does it better than this brand - you get what you pay for. Very well made, a roomy fit for lined leggings and a great add for the winter months - Good purchase!” Available sizes: XS-XL, with 29.5 inch inseam

5. The Best Plus-Sized Fleece-Lined Leggings Zerdocean Fleece-Lined Plus-Sized Leggings $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These thick, fleece-lined leggings from Zerdocean are great for everyday wear. Made from 100% cotton, these pants are soft yet still thick enough for even the coldest weather. On the flip side, many reviewers say they aren't so think they they feel overheated indoors. It's worth noting that these leggings don't have as much elasticity as others, so they may feel more fitted than traditional leggings. For that reason, some reviewers suggest sizing up. What fans say: “These leggings are not only warm, but they are [also] incredibly comfortable. Usually, when I walk the dog, I am wearing thermal underwear with sweatpants over top of them and when I come back in the house I have to take a layer off or I am too hot. The beauty of these leggings is that they keep me warm outside in the cold and yet I can still sit in the house with them and be perfectly comfortable and not too warm.” Available sizes: 1X-4X

6. The Best Thermal Leggings To Use As A Base Layer MERIWOOL Merino Wool Thermal Leggings $60 | Amazon See on Amazon These 100% Merino wool leggings work great as a base layer for outdoor winter activities like skiing or snowboarding. Wool is a naturally breathable material, yet it still keeps you warm and comfortable in cooler climates. It's also quick-drying, so it's great for camping as well as hiking. Even though they're meant to be worn underneath snow pants, many people are comfortable wearing them on their own. With ten colors to choose from, they'll be a welcomed addition to your outdoor attire. What fans say: “I am someone who gets cold very easily and they kept me plenty warm on a 3-night backpacking trip where temps got into the mid-40's.” Available sizes: Small - X-Large

7. The Warmest Maternity Leggings Motherhood Maternity Full Length Leggings $30 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're pregnant, comfort is a priority. These maternity leggings fit over your bump and hug your legs in just the right way to keep you cozy and warm. They're soft, stretchy, and can be worn as a base layer, under dresses, or with a tunic. Wear them to work or lounge around at home on a cold winter day. The functioning back pockets allow you to carry a phone or keys while the soft, terry fabric provides extra comfort. They do tend to run long, so if you're more on the petite side, they may need to be hemmed. What fans say: "These leggings are so warm and comfy - just what I was looking for as cool weather comes and my pregnancy progresses. The over-belly band fits perfectly and doesn't slide down as I move around, and the leggings are thick enough to give nice coverage and shape." Available sizes: Small -X-Large with a 29-inch inseam

8. The Warmest Leggings In Fun, Seasonal Patterns & Prints Leggings Depot High-Waisted Fashion Leggings $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If patterns are more your style, these fun leggings come in dozens of different designs and range from capri to full-length. They're also available with or without pockets. With an inexpensive price tag and a 4.5-star rating across more than 7,900 reviews, they are highly recommended by Amazon users. People love these leggings so much, many reviewers mentioned ordering several styles at a time. You can count on sizing to be accurate and even choose between a one inch or three inch waist height. Although they are not fleece lined, they are thicker than other leggings, making them great for cooler weather. What fans say: “I LOVE these leggings. I have spent countless hours searching for the perfect pair of leggings that are comfortable and that I can wear to work and I am very happy with this purchase. They are super soft, warm enough for winter use and the colors are gorgeous.” Available sizes: One Size (smaller), 1X - 5X

9. A Value Pack Of Fleece-Lined Leggings Dimore High Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings, Set of 3 $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This 3-piece set comes out to about $6 for each pair making it a terrific deal. The warm, fleece lined leggings will keeps your legs toasty when you need them to. They're also opaque and come in three classic and neutral colors — red, black, and gray — allowing you to mix and match with just about anything in your wardrobe. One thing to keep in mind is that they only come in one size. But many reviewers mention they fit a range of sizes and body types. What fans say: “These are GREAT!!!! We have women in our family whose sizes range from 4 to 16 and they fit all of us perfectly! Super durable, soft, warm, and light! I wear them every day in cooler weather.” Available sizes: One Size

Also Consider: This Pair of Fleece-Lined Tights Berkshire Fleece-Lined Tights $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from a combination of nylon and spandex, these warm tights have a fleece lining to keep your legs nice and cozy. Unlike regular tights, they don't cling to clothes, making them fuss-free under dresses or skirts. They've received high praise from Good Housekeeping as "The Best Fleece Lined Tights" and come in three colors. What fans say: "These tights are excellent. They are very warm, perfect for winter in NYC. [They're] opaque [and] very comfy. They last well - I have been wearing them for two seasons already. I highly recommend!" Available sizes: petite, medium, tall, 1X/2X, 3X/4X