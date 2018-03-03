One famous filmmaker just gave back to her hometown in the most inspiring way. Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time premiered in Compton, California, and the director's video from the event shows just how powerful her gesture was to the children who were given the opportunity to see the movie first. DuVernay made a special request to Disney that the premiere be held in Compton. Because she grew up in the town, the director understands what it's like to live in the area in a way that many in Hollywood never could.

Given the story's message about the power of imagination, family, and learning, sharing A Wrinkle in Time with kids first makes so much sense. DuVernay certainly sounds like she's grateful to Disney for preparing a special screening for her town. The studio went the extra mile by making sure the community center could create a true theater-level experience, since there aren't any theaters in Compton. She wrote on Twitter,

"I asked @Disney if the first public screening of #WrinkleinTime could be in my hometown of Compton. They created a theater experience with fab sound + picture quality out of a community center since there are no movie theaters in Compton. I thank them. And these kids do too."

Just seeing how excited the kids were to be treated to a movie premiere will warm your heart. If the smiles on their faces are any indication, then Disney and DuVernay's decision is one that led to some very happy children. It also brought the community of Compton together to enjoy a movie that was made by one of their own.

Disney and DuVernay are working hard to make sure A Wrinkle in Time reaches the audiences who need it the most, particularly kids from disadvantaged areas. In addition to holding the premiere at a community center in Compton, Entertainment Weekly reports that the studio has partnered with AMC and Color of Change for special free matinee screenings to be held for underprivileged school children around the country at select AMC theaters.

A Wrinkle in Time is already special for so many reasons — it's a blockbuster directed by a woman of color, it has a young black female protagonist, and it's a science fiction film that has a cast of talented women at its center. It also happens to be based on a book that values hope above all else. Young Meg Murry has to travel through dimensions to save her physicist father, but she has powerful women guiding her through every step of her inter-dimensional adventure.

It's amazing that a sci-fi story featuring so many remarkable female characters has made it to the big screen at all, but having it be directed by DuVernay, and starring the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon makes it even more of an accomplishment. A Wrinkle in Time won't officially premiere in America until March 9, but given the star power behind this film and its magical message, it already feels like a hit. Of course, you'll ultimately have to head to the theater to make that decision for yourself.

Disney Movie Trailers on YouTube

It's safe to say that for at least one special audience, seeing A Wrinkle in Time was an experience that they won't soon forget. DuVernay and Disney brought a little bit of magic to Compton with a movie premiere, and knowing that the book's message is still touching hearts and minds so long after its publication is a triumph unto itself. As for the award-winning director, knowing that she both made a blockbuster and was able to share it with her community first has to be the perfect touch to kickoff A Wrinkle in Time's box-office-run with — and it's certainly one that led to a great deal of happiness for a group of deserving kids.