Toy Story 4 is hitting theaters on June 20, and to celebrate Adidas is releasing a capsule collection inspired by the iconic toy chest gang. The Adidas x Toy Story 4 collection is minimalist in aesthetic and will let you rep your favorite characters in a subtle and grownup way. The collaboration is made with Disney and Pixar, and the shoes are character-inspired. Ranging across four different shoe designs and a handful of apparel items, these pieces are inspired by the film's iconic characters. Specifically the shoes represent Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Bo Peep, as well as the newest member in the Toy Story gang, Forky.

The collection takes Adidas' iconic Continental 80s, NMD, and Ultraboost 19 silhouettes and gives them a Disney twist. The Toy Story 4 shoe collection is available in infant to youth sizes, but two pairs of shoes will be available in adult unisex sizes. Those shoes are the Buzz Lightyear and Woody sneakers.

However, adults can still fit into the youth shoe sizes. Specifically if you have a shoe size that is 8.5 or below, you will be able to wear the entire collection. According to Finish Line, women’s sizing runs 1.5 sizes larger than youth sizes. So to determine your size, all you need to do is subtract 1.5 from your regular shoe size.

The collection will be available in a limited-edition shoe box, which is decked out with all four capsule characters.

First up in the collection is the Buzz Lightyear kicks, which give the brand's Ultraboost 19 silhouette a space-age twist. The Ultraboost 19 is a running shoe that has optimized boost cushions and is made from a knit material that gives you an irritation-free hold.

The shoe comes in a light green hue much like Buzz's space suit, along with orange and purple stripes and piping. This color scheme transforms the shoe into Buzz's iconic suit and wings, letting you rock the character's look without being too obvious about it.

The Woody-inspired shoe also comes in the form of the Ultraboost 19 shoe. The knitting on the shoe takes on a color blend of brown, orange, and red, mimicking the cowboy's checkered shirt. There are also blue piping details on the shoe, representing the cowboy's jeans.

Little Bo Peep's shoe is a re-imagined NMD silhouette. The NMD has a minimalist one-piece mesh upper for a sock-like look. Inspired by “urban nomads,” the NMD is perfect for the person who "thrives in the hustle and bustle of the city," according to Adidas. The Little Bo Peep version washes the sporty shoe in blush pink, pulling inspiration from the character's poofy pink outfit.

Lastly, Forky is represented in the Continental 80 shoe. The Continental 80 sneaker is a throwback from '80s tennis shoes and indoor sneakers. Forky sports blue, red, white, and light yellow colors, and the white tennis shoe reflects that same color scheme.

The Adidas x Toy Story 4 collection will be available starting June 21 on adidas.com, just in time for the Toy Story 4 movie release. If you have been waiting a decade for this next Disney installment, you can now go to the movie representing your favorite character on your feet!