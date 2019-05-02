Seeing celebs get their kits off has (thankfully) been a growing trend in the last few years, helped along — of course — by Channing Tatum's appearance in Magic Mike, but it's been popularised on the small screen, too. And one of TV's best scantily clad shows is back again. In fact, this year's The All New Monty cast includes some of your reality TV faves.

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, who also happens to be one of the brains behind the show, was still looking for some more brave celebs to join the All New Monty cast in January this year. "We’re still in the process of finding people," Banjo told the Sunday Brunch hosts. "People, they come and they go, but we’ve got some good people so far. It’s a tough ask, it really is. But you know what, honestly, once you get over the hurdle of actually committing to it, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done, I love doing the show."

However, Digital Spy confirmed on Tuesday, April. 30, that the entire cast has now been found. Phewf!

For the second time in the show's history, All New Monty will have a Ladies' Night special, which'll reportedly see the likes of Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson, Loose Women's Coleen Nolan, EastEnders' Laurie Brett, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong, So Solid Crew's Lisa Maffia, Benidorm actress Crissy Rock, and, finally, TV presenter Victoria Derbyshire getting out the goods.

Meanwhile, as Digital Spy also reports, the men competing in He Who Bares Wins on the previous night include Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher, Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez, Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong, comedian Joe Pasquale, snooker legend Willie Thorne, Crimewatch presenter Rav Wilding, footballer Jason Cundy, Dancing on Ice's Matt Evers, and of course, the pretty luscious Ashley Banjo.

According to the Radio Times listings, this year's heats will air as two separate ninety-minute episodes, starting with the men's, which you can watch on ITV1 on Monday May 6 at 9 p.m. You can then tune in for the ladies at the same time and place on the following night.

ITV

So, what's the story behind this unique show?

According to The Sun, The All New Monty is all in aid of spreading awareness. "A fresh set of male and female stars will learn whole new super-sized routines from scratch, before revealing all to the nation in two 90-minute specials to demonstrate the importance of shedding body inhibitions and making checks in intimate areas to prevent cancer," the paper wrote on Sunday, April 28.

So, how are the celebs feeling about it, now that they're just days away from stripping down in front of the Great British public? “I’m a little bit apprehensive, I’ve got to be honest," Willie Thorne told ITV. "The fact that I’m not as well hung as I’d like to be, is another reason!” Oh dear. Even if they're feeling a little nervous, I for one admire each and every one of them.