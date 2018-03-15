The American Idol Contestant Katy Perry Kissed Shared His Side Of The Story On Instagram
A kiss between an American Idol contestant and singer Katy Perry, one of the show's judges, became the center of controversy this week. After the episode of American Idol aired, Benjamin Glaze called the Perry kiss something that made him "a tad bit uncomfortable," according to an interview with The New York Times. But in the flurry of criticism lobbed at Perry after the report, Glaze took to social media to clarify his feelings. Bustle has reached out to both ABC and Perry's reps.
On Wednesday, the Oklahoman posted a screenshot of the New York Times article, titled "An Unwanted Kiss on 'American Idol,'" on Instagram with the following caption:
He also addressed the claims that Perry's kiss was an act of sexual harassment:
Glaze's audition after the smooch did not win over the judges, who politely rejected him.
American Idol, a pioneer in the reality TV boom that defined the 2000s, is currently on its 16th season. While Ryan Seacrest continues to host the show, the panel of judges has changed over time. This season Perry is joined by funk and soul star Lionel Richie and country singer Luke Bryan to critique the contestants' performances.
At his American Idol audition, Blaze was preparing to perform “Levels” by Nick Jonas or “Stadium,” an original song he had written. He told the judges he was a cashier at an electronics store who likes his job because he gets to meet "cute girls." Bryan made a joking reference to Perry's breakout hit "I Kissed A Girl" and asked Glaze, "Have you kissed a girl and liked it?" He responded, "No, I've never been in a relationship. I can't kiss a girl without being in a relationship."
Shocked, Perry beckoned Blaze to the judges' table so he could give her a peck on the cheek. Then she demanded a second attempt with "smush" sound effects, but this time she kissed him on the lips. "Oh my gosh, well, that's a first," Glaze said when he regained his composure.
It was not how Blaze pictured his rite of passage to go. "I wanted to save it for my first relationship,” he admitted to New York Times reporter Katherine Rosman. “Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no. I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.”
The unexpected smooch invited mixed opinions, with some dismissing the American Idol kiss as cute and others calling it a forced sexual act. Others questioned whether there was a double standard in the #MeToo movement.
But regardless of what you think, Blaze did express he was pleased that the kiss brought attention to his music. “I’m glad she did it because it’s a great opportunity to get my music out," he told The New York Times.