The Bluth family has gotten themselves mixed up in a hilarious whodunit that could result in Buster (Tony Hale) going to jail for murder. But, it's not the only shenanigans on display in the Arrested Development Season 5 Part 2 trailer. Forget about the banana stand, the family's been tasked with building a "smart" border wall.

Unfortunately, there's no money in there, which is why the Bluths are up to their necks in debt and trying not to get caught up in a software scheme headed up by George Michael (Michael Cera). Everything happening in part 2 of Arrested Development Season 5 trailer seems pretty bad, but don't worry, Michael (Jason Bateman) swears that the "Bluth boys find a way." Often, that's a way straight to jail, though, which isn't a good omen for poor Buster. And he thought that hungry seal was the worst of his problems, poor Motherboy.

Luckily, the Tobias Fünke (David Cross) whisper campaign seems to be working since he's finally gotten the role of a lifetime. Gone are his Blue Man Group days, he's now a real Golden Girl. Carl Weathers would certainly be proud. Though, Tobias has got some competition in Gene Parmesan, whose fake beards are a real good party trick that Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) still can't get enough of. Seriously, just take a look and get ready to hear the shrieks.

Netflix on YouTube

With the first half of Season 5, Arrested Development dipped its toes into the world of true crime after Buster was arrested for the murder of Lucille Austero (Liza Minelli). But, the past season also showed just how similar the Trump and Bluth families are as Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) ran for Congress.

The funny part is, showrunner Mitch Hurwitz actually cut some jokes about the president and the Trump family, according to the cast. "I think Mitch had said he had to scale back on it a little," Walter told the New York Times last year. "It's too obvious now. And you know, it's almost as if our family, just by themselves, are the Trumps. You've got the two dysfunctional sons. You've got Portia as Ivanka. George and Lucille."

Yet, the Bluth family's ineptitude is still good for a few laughs. Though, fans might want to get their chuckles in now. The next eight episodes of the series may be Arrested Development's last if you believe Cross' comments back in October on the Late Night with Seth Meyers Podcast. "I’ve learned to say ‘never say never,’" he said of the show continuing past Season 5, "but I can’t see it happening again, I think for a number of reasons."

Those reasons include the sexual harassment allegations against Jeffrey Tambor. (Tambor denied any wrongdoing in a statement to Deadline last year.) But it also may be that the Bluth family's luck has finally run out. After all, it looks as if they could all end up in jail á la Seinfeld or maybe just on the run. Let's just hope someone finally finds the money in the banana stand before splitting for good.