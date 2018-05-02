Spoilers ahead for the ending of Avengers: Infinity War. "I don't feel so good." It's likely that you've seen those words pop on your Twitter timeline ever since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters. The last moments of the film inspired the internet's favorite new Avengers: Infinity War disappearing ending meme, which has been giving every TV show and movie you love a Marvel twist. For those who haven't seen the film — and let's be honest, there aren't many who haven't seen the record-breaking movie at this point — it's a reference to the very heartbreaking ending of Infinity War when Thanos manages to wipe out half the population.

It works because it's a spoiler without really being a spoiler since out of context it really doesn't give anything away. But, no matter what pop culture references you use, this meme is undeniably funny and rather sad. Seriously, the internet is trying everything and even bringing new life to the most over-used meme.

The best, though, are the ones that re-write some of your favorite shows and films by making everyone from Spongebob Squarepants, the most meme-able TV character in history, to what seemed like the least likely character to meme. I'm looking at you Frasier Crane, and yes, you read that right. Now, get ready because you're about to experience all the feels thanks to these clever Infinity War memes.

1 'Spongebob Squarepants' That pineapple under the sea would be very lonely without Patrick, which is why this meme should surely bring a tear to your eye.

2 'Drake & Josh' Luckily, we know everything worked out OK between Drake and Josh. They're brothers man.

3 'Doctor Who' Technically, this particular Doctor, David Tennant, did disappear in 2010.

4 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' This version of the meme manages to spoil both Infinity War and The Last Jedi.

5 'Napoleon Dynamite' Wonder if there's any quesadillas where he's going?

6 'Scooby-Doo' Where are those meddling kids when you need them? Maybe they could have stopped Thanos.

7 'The Walking Dead' Too soon, Twitter, too soon.

8 'Finding Nemo' It might be a little more difficult for Marlon to find his son this time.

9 'Spider-Man' A call-back to the OG Spider-Man might help you cope with Uncle Ben's death all those years ago.

10 'Shrek' This time around, waffles aren't going to make Donkey feel any better.

11 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' Anyone else cheer after seeing this one?

12 'Twin Peaks' And Special Agent Dale Cooper was never the same again.

13 '30 Rock' Too bad Liz was working on her night cheese and totally missed this.

14 'Call Me By Your Name' Even in his final moment, Oliver couldn't help being Oliver.

15 'Back to the Future' Someone start playing "Johnny B. Goode" now. Like, right now.

15 'Despicable Me' Gru was just too good for this world.

16 'The Office' That's what she said.

17 'Paddington' I would trade all the marmalade in the world to have this little bear back.

18 'Titanic' She never let go, Jack. She never let go.

19 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1' Dobby is a free elf, a little too free.