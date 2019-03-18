I'm far from the only person to count Ann M. Martin's The Baby-Sitters Club series as a formative reading experience. The books — which were originally released between 1986 and 2000 and have sold 180 million copies worldwide — have not only been held up as iconic reads of the time, but have remained lauded for their representation of female friendship and female entrepreneurship. And if it wasn't already clear that Kristy, Claudia, Mary-Anne, Stacey, and Dawn have some serious staying power, the recent news that Netflix is adapting The Baby-Sitters Club for modern audiences is undeniable proof.

But now that you've dug all your old copies out the garage or attic (or purchased some brand new ones) and reread them cover to cover, pondering important questions like "Which Member of The BSC Am I?" or "Why do we all hate Mallory so much?", you still have to wait for the series to premiere. I've compiled a list of 11 books below that any grown-up Baby-Sitters Club fan will be sure to love: stories that delve into the powerful connections that women forge with one another and the lasting influence of those bonds.

'Text Me When You Get Home' by Kayleen Schaefer In its examination of the importance of female friendship in real life through pop culture, politics, sociology and more, this book charts the evolution of women's friendships with one another.

'The Unexpected Everything' by Morgan Matson When her father is caught up in a political scandal and her perfectly planned future is suddenly in jeopardy, Andie leans on her group of best friends throughout a summer that changes everything.

'Ten Girls To Watch' by Charity Shumway At her new job, Dawn is given the task of tracking down decades worth of Charm Magazine's "Ten Girls To Watch" contestants — learning about the power of perseverence, self-love and female friendship along the way.

'Girl Squads: 20 Female Friendships That Changed History' by Sam Maggs Sam Maggs shares the historic tales of female friendships that have changed the world, from The Edinburgh Seven in the U.K. to The Zohra Orchestra in Afghanistan.

'Never Too Real' by Carmen Rita Cat, Magda, Gabi, and Luz have helped each other their whole lives with unshakable encouragement — and raw honesty. But lately, trouble is throwing everything they thought they knew into doubt, and all must soon face vulnerable truths.

'Puddin' by Julie Murphy In this sequel to Dumplin' by Julie Murphy, Millie and her friends have to find a way to remain in each other's lives after the beauty pageant that brought them together, especially as she forms a connection with "mean girl" Callie.

'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends: A Memoir' by Amy Silverstein When Amy Silverstein learns her transplanted heart is failing, she relocates to L.A. while she waits for a new heart. Nine of her closest friends start taking turns flying to L.A. to keep her company, and all soon find themselves connected through the ordeal.

'Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows' by Balli Kaur Jaswal When a group of proper Sikh widows share a book of erotic stories in their short-story writing class, their teacher Nikki teaches them how to express their untold stories, unleashing creativity of the most unexpected — and exciting — kind.

'The Invisibles' by Cecelia Galante In their group home, Nora, Ozzie, Monica, and Grace formed a found family they dubbed The Invisibles. But when tragedy strikes after high school graduation, they go their separate ways... until circumstances bring them back together 15 years later.

'Another Brooklyn' by Jacqueline Woodson Angela, Sylvie, and Gigi are more than August's friends: they're a sisterhood. As they come of age in Brooklyn, and support each other through tragedy, those bonds strengthen at times and break at times.