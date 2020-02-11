There's a running gag amongst Bachelor Nation members that contestants move on to become influencers. And while that may be true, many of these women start influencing long before the show ends. Consider that pair of Bachelor earrings that's popping up on Twitter and Reddit threads, for example.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media are noticing a pair of geometric earrings that have continued to show up over the course of the season. The earrings feature a round pendant at the top and a rectangular shape below. In a recent airing, contestant Madison Prewett wore the hanging earrings during the first rose ceremony of the episode. Bustle reached out to Prewett about the earring designer but did not immediately hear back.

It's not just Prewett wearing the piece, though. Contestant Jasmine, who was eliminated earlier in the season, wore the same pair to a rose ceremony, and Sydney also chose the accessory for a group date.

It's unclear whether the contestants are influencing each other's style, but they are inspiring viewers to try out the bold earring look. Tweets abounded Monday night about the earrings. In fact, one group of Bachelor viewers wore the accessory as a show of support for Prewett.

While the exact version of the earring is yet to be revealed, there are several versions of the style online that you can shop.

Amazon loyalists will be pleased to find a pair of these drop earrings for only $9 — a steal.

BooHoo's version of the earrings are on sale for just $8, and there's also a rose gold option.

Nasty Gal also has a pair of the earrings that are even more affordable at just $5.50.

And if you're a Romwe fan, the retailer has the most affordable version of the door knockers at just $2.45.

H&M doesn't sell the earrings separately, but this set of clips are a stylish bonus.