When celebrities hang out with Bustle editors, we want to give them the chance to leave their mark. Literally. So we hand them a pen, a piece of paper, a few questions, and ask them to get creative. The rest is up to them. This time, Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Alexis Waters is leaving her mark in the Bustle Booth.

Alexis Waters is OK with her claim to fame being showing up in a shark suit on night one of Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. While the Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite, who memorably claimed the shark suit she wore on night one was that of a dolphin despite all evidence to the contrary, has been taking a break from the reality TV world, she has no problem refreshing a passing Bustle staffer's memory about that marine life mix-up. "I was the shark girl," she says nonchalantly to her during a visit to Bustle's offices.

"I didn't want to wear a dress," Waters recalls of how she made the decision to be one of those contestants — there's one every season — who emerges from the limo wearing a costume. "I wanted to be one Fireball bottle deep and chillin'." But while Waters quickly became known for bringing some much-needed levity to Nick's season and Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, she's also eager to move on from that universe.

"Can I put on 'Who is your Bachelor Nation crush' that it's nobody?" she asks while filling out her Bustle Booth questionnaire. It's a valid question, as she's been going strong with her boyfriend Tyler — who she met through a network of former Bachelor Nation contestants despite the fact that he was never involved in the franchise himself — and recently moved in with him in Dallas.

But while she's happy to be slightly removed from Bachelor land ("You think it's the only thing that matters. It's a bubble," she says) she wouldn't pass up the opportunity to rep her new city on another reality show: Real Housewives of Dallas. Check out the rest of her answers in our Bustle Booth questionnaire.