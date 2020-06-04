Great TV has been one of the things getting us through lockdown, so it only makes sense that the ceremony that honours it is still going ahead (virtually, of course!). The BAFTA TV nominations 2020 have just been announced, and shows such as Chernobyl, The Crown, and Fleabag have all walked away with an impressive number of nominations.

With 14 nods, Sky Atlantic miniseries Chernobyl is among the most-nominated in BAFTA TV history, joining ranks with Killing Eve, which received 14 nominations last year. Chernobyl centred on the 1986 nuclear disaster, and starred Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris, and Stellan Skarsgård. The nominations include three television awards (Leading Actor, Mini-Series, and Supporting Actor), and 11 nominations in the Craft Awards (including Special, Visual & Graphic Effects, Costume Design, and Production Design), which celebrates behind-the-scenes talent.

Another big hitter is Netflix series The Crown, which received seven nominations in total this year, including Drama Series, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress. In third place was Fleabag and Giri/Haji, both of which received six nominations, followed by His Dark Materials and The Virtues with five, and Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy with four.

Netflix

In terms of the individuals who've garnered the most nominations this year, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) lead the charge, with three nods each.

Notable awards this year include one for the best News Coverage, with nominees including ITV News coverage of the election results and Sky News coverage of the Hong Kong protests.

This year's Must See Moment category also has some interesting nominees from both scripted and reality TV, including the Michael re-coupling after Casa Amour on Love Island and Game of Thrones' famous scene in which Arya kills the Night King.

The TV Awards ceremony has unsurprisingly been moved over to virtual platforms this year due to the coronavirus crisis, and will be hosted by Richard Ayoade, July 31 on BBC one. Award winners will give their acceptance speeches via video link, which will be a first for awards ceremonies.

The BAFTA Craft Awards, which will recognise writers, editors, and production designers, will be streamed on July 17, and will be hosted by Stephen Mangan.