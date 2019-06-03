The Beckhams have established themselves as the other royal family since the '90s. Built on the foundations of pop and football royalty, it's no wonder this family have achieved icon status. As their brood has expanded over the years they've gone from strength to strength, with Brooklyn launching a successful photography career and Romeo becoming a youth tennis player. They have been on some pretty incredible holidays including Victoria's wellness retreat (where she drank moon water) but this latest Beckham family holiday will make you so jealous.

As The Sun reports, the family are on holiday in Miami as they are visiting Inter Miami CF Academy, where Beckham is team owner and president of the main team. But it doesn't look like their trip was all business, with most of the family members uploading fun snaps onto social media. David uploaded a photo onto instagram with all six members of the Beckham clan with the caption "thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf . So many more to come." In the photo the Beckham children showed a lot of family resemblance and Victoria showed that while she might not be on tour with the girls, she is still very much Posh Spice in a very glam outfit.

Victoria also shared some photos on Instagram giving us a glimpse into life as a Beckham, posting the same photo as David with the caption "we (heart) Miami". VB also had a number of Instagram stories showing all the activities the family got up to. The first story shows the three eldest Beckham boys Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz looking pretty happy in the sunshine state. She then shared photos of daughter Harper fishing and riding through the Everglades, with David showing in his story that they had seen an alligator. VB's last Instagram story was seriously adorable showing her and David looking cosy while on a pretty incredible boat. Oh to be a Beckham. Romeo also posted a photo on his Instagram with him with a rubber ring unicorn by the pool. But eagle eyed fans were quick to spot Victoria and David looking very loved up cuddling up in the background of the pool with many commenting, "your mum and dad look cute behind you," and "@davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham in the background is so sweet."

This holiday seems to have come at the perfect time with Victoria not present at the Spice Girls tour, allowing her family time to reconnect and recalibrate. Before the tour kicked off, she sent messages of good luck to her fellow band members. Sky News reports proud husband David also wished the group good luck, and added "as someone that has lived with Posh Spice for the last 23 years I know how emotional today is going to be but I just want to wish all the girls good luck with their amazing tour. There will only ever be one Posh Spice." Never a truer word spoken, am I right?