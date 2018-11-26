Advent calendars are one of the hottest holiday beauty trends in 2018. So many brands and retailers are doing them and it's understandable, since the sets benefit both the buyer, seller, and ultimate recipient in so many ways. In addition to the extensiveness of the products in the Holiday Beauty 2018 Advent Calendars, there's a thrilling element of surprise that goes along with trying out a slew of new items while counting down the days of this joyous and festive season. That's to say nothing of the response of the person who receives one as a gift.

These multi-product sets can feature a large selection of items from a single brand or they can include different offerings from a variety of brands. Regardless, they allow you to test-drive and potentially find your new beauty or self-care Holy Grail.

The packaging is often altogether stunning and can function like a piece of holiday decor, as well. Some are merely aesthetically pleasing while others are actually and fully functional.

Advent Calendars usually come with a pretty steep price tag. However, consider that upwards of 12 to 24 products are included and the fact that the overall cost is discounted and ultimately much lower than if you were to purchase these products individually. Therefore, Advent Calendars end up being incredibly economical.

Courtesy of Space NK

Below is a rundown of some of the best Holiday Beauty Advent Calendars available in 2018. They span the spectrum from makeup, skin care, and hair care items.

1. Oribe Collector's Set

Oribe Collector's Set $285 Nordstrom You can enjoy the full Oribe "experience" via this set designed with award-winning Japanese calligraphy artist Aoi Yamaguchi. The collection is valued at $331 but costs $285 and includes everything you need for gorgeous, healthy hair, along with lip products and fragrance. This Advent Calendar is all about what's on the inside and outside. Buy on Nordstrom

The Oribe calendar boasts Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo (travel size); Gold Lust Dry Shampoo (purse size); Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner (travel size);Mystify Restyling Spray; Dry Texturizing Spray (purse size); Supershine Moisturizing Cream Travel;Côte d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash (travel size); Balmessence Lip Treatment; Côte d’Azur Restorative Body Crème (travel size); Lip Lust Crème Lipstick Ruby Red; Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum Rollerball; and Oribe Gold Geometric Pony.

2. Space NK

Space NK Advent Calendar $250 Space NK Whoa! The Space NK calendar is valued at $600 but you can get it for less than half off at $250. The packaging is stunning — it's an emerald green and burgundy box. But what's inside is ace AF. The assortment of products is stellar, featuring some of Space NK's most luxe brands, such as Tata Harper, Oribe, Diptyque, Chantecaille, Dr. Dennis Gross, Dr. Barbara Strum, Votary, and Ilia, tucked safely and securely inside each of the 25 pull-out drawers. It's a beautiful way to try a bunch of brands and to find your new fave skin care products. Buy on Space NK

Here's the internal stats: Sunday Riley Juno; By Terry Crayon Kohl in Black; Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner Deluxe Arabian Nights; Rodial Mini Mascara; Diptyque Eau Rose EDT; Miriam Quevedo Platinum & Diamond Scalp Soothing Dry Shampoo; Natura Bisse Instant Diamond Glow; Malin+Goetz Mini Eucalyptus Deodorant; R+Co High Dive Moisture & Shine Creme; Ouai Wave Spray; Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste; Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Peel; Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Tan Drops; Hourglass Veil Powder Travel Size; Kevyn Aucoin Lipgloss in Sunlight; Lipstick Queen Medieval Lipstick; Space NK Shimmering Spice Candle; Oribe Mystify Restyling Spray; Eve Lom Cleanser with Cloth; Goldfaden MD Bright Eyes; Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser; Patchology Weekend Mask Trio; Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist; Chantecaille Jasmine & Lily Healing Mask; Votary Toning Serum

3. Rituals

It includes the following: The Ritual of Ayurveda Hand Wash; Advent Mini Candle 2018; The Ritual of Ayurveda Dry Oil Vata; The Ritual of Karma Shower Foam; The Ritual of Sakura Body Cream; The Ritual of Namasté Anti-Aging Ampoule; The Ritual of Dao Night Hand Balm; The Ritual of Samurai Cool Down Shower Gel; Advent Mini Candle 2018; Nail Treat; The Ritual of Sakura Shampoo; Little Soap; Wonder Mask Sachet; The Ritual of Sakura Shower Scrub; Miracle Wipes; Advent Mini Candle 2018; The Ritual of Ayurveda Bath & Shower Oil; The Ritual of Namasté Velvety Smooth Cleansing Foam; The Ritual of Namasté Hydrating Ampoule; The Ritual of Happy Buddha Body Cream; The Ritual of Karma Bed & Body Mist; The Ritual of Ayurveda Hand Lotion; Advent Mini Candle 2018; and The Ritual of Yalda Shower Foam.

4. L'Occitane

Luxyry L'Occitane Advent Calendar $124 L'Occitane L'Occitane's luxury version of its advent calendar is just that. It's packed with 24 products to countdown the holiday season but it's also interactive. The architecture boasts a unique moving design. The two towers rotate a full 360 degrees, revealing the captivating designs on all four sides, where you discover the day's numbered drawer. It's a $140 value. Buy on L'Occitane

Included are the following: Terre de Lumière Radiant Balm; Shea Butter Body Shower; Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Lotion; Shea Butter Hand Cream; Shea Butter Ultra Rich Balm; Verbena Eau De Toilette; Immortelle Divine Youth Oil; Immortelle Precious Cream; Immortelle Divine Cream; Aromachologie 5 Essentials Oils Shampoo; Aromachologie 5 Essentials Oils Conditioner; Almond Delicious Soap; Almond Shower Oil ; Almond Milk Concentrate ; Almond Supple Skin Oil; Almond Delicious Hands; Cherry Blossom Perfumed Soap; Cherry Blossom Shimmering Lotion; Cherry Blossom Hand Cream;Shea 3-in-1 Cleansing Water; Shea Light Comforting Cream; Aqua Réotier Moisture Prep Essence; Aqua Réotier Ultra Thirst-Quenching Gel; Terre de Lumière Eau de Parfum.

5. Birchbox

Here's what you get: Love of Color Liquid Shimmer Shadow; R + Co Waterfall Moisture + Shine Creme; LXMI Creme du Nil Pore-Refining Moisture Veil; (MALIN+GOETZ) Grapefruit face cleanser; Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum; Benefit BadGal Bang; Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask; OUAI Volume Spray; Oribe Mystify Restyling Spray; Sand & Sky Purifying Pink Clay Mask; Winky Lux Strobing Balm ; Jouer Lip Enhancer; Eyeko Skinny Liquid Liner; and Lipstick Queen Frog Prince.

6. SkinStore

SkinStore's 12 Miracles Of Beauty $89 SkinStore Twelve products live in this holiday-appropriate, red and gold packaging. It's a $340 value, marked down to just $89. That's what we call a steal. And the products inside? All. Awesome. Stuff. It's a mix of hair, skin, and makeup products. There's no reason to fight the gravitational pull of this set. It's that good. Buy on SkinStore

Here's what's inside: Erno Laszlo Phelityl Night Cream; Caudalie Vinosource Sorbet; Elemis Papaya Enzyme Peel; This Works Power Nap Sleep Spray; First Aid Beauty Facial Cleanser; Eyeko Fat Stick Shade Satin; Skinchemists Rose Quartz Youth Defence Lip Plump; Omorovicza Balance Moisturiser; Dr Botanicals Pomegranate Superfood Brightening Eye Serum; Grow Gorgeous Hair Density Serum Intense; Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Gel; SkinMedica TNS Repair, and SkinMedica Total Defense and Repair SPF34.

7. QVC Beauty

Under the hood: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, LAVANILA The Healthy Fragrance, Kate Somerville ExfoliKate, Julep When Pencil Met Gel Eyeliner, Skinfix Foaming Oil Cleanser, WEN Cleansing Conditioners, IT Cosmetics Brow Power, Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream, Amazing Cosmetics Amazing Concealer, Doll 10 HydraGel Cream Balm, Vita Liberata Beauty Blur, and bareMinerals Mascara.

Wait, though. There's more, including NEST Black Tulip EDP, ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, James Read Gradual Tan Sleep Mask Tan Face, L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil, Obliphica Seaberry Hair Mask, philosophy amazing grace firming body emulsion, MineTan Coconut Super Dark Coffee Self Tan, Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar, LXMI Creme Du Nil, Sigma Beauty Brush Mat, and and Eyelash curler.

8. The Body Shop 25 Days Of The Enchanted Ultimate Advent Calendar

Here's what's hidden inside. Mini Vanilla Marshmallow Shower Gel; Mini French Grape Scrub or Mini Mediterranean Sea Salt scrub; Lash Hero Fibre Extension Mascara in London Jet; Limited Edition Berry Bon Bon Mini Body Butter; Mini Ethiopian Green Coffee Cream;; Eye Definer Black;; Eyeshadow Brush; Mini Mango Hand Cream; Full Size Almond Milk & Honey Body Lotion; Mini Fuji Green Tea™ Shampoo; Mini Fuji Green Tea™ Conditioner; Orange Lollipop Shine Lip Liquid; Mini Adriatic Peony Body Wash; Mini Camomile Gentle Eye Make Up Remover; Japanese Camellia Cream Body Cream; Full Size Moringa Shower Gel; Drops Of Youth Youth Bouncy Sleeping Mask; Full Size British Rose Hand Cream; Mini Shea Body Butter; Full Size Drops Of Youth™ Youth Day Cream; Tahiti Hibiscus Matte Lip Liquid; Rose Dewy Glow Face Mist; Moringa Body Yogurt; Full Size Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask; Full Size Oils Of Lif Intensely Revitalizing Oil; British Rose Fresh Plumping Mask Packette; and Baby Deer Headband

9. Charlotte Tilbury

The set features: Travel Sized Goddess Skin Clay Mask; Travel Sized Multi Miracle Glow; Travel Sized Charlotte's Magic Cream; Travel Sized Take It All Off; Travel Sized Supermodel Body Fill; Travel Sized Wonderglow; Eyes To Mesmerise - Jean; Mini Rock 'N' Kohl — Bedroom Black; Mini Full Fat Lashes Mascara; Colour Chameleon — Amber Haze; Hollywood Lips — Screen Siren; Matte Revolution Lipstick — Pillow Talk.

More to come...