The most wonderful time of the year is finally here. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has some incredible beauty deals on all the high-end brands you love. On top of offering incredible prices on shoes, clothing, and accessories, the brand is also slashing prices on makeup and skincare as well. There are beauty sets filled with all the items you've been eyeing up for as little as $30.

This is not a drill. Brands like MAC, Too Faced, and BECCA have come together to design exclusive sets and slash prices to the lowest they will ever be. There's no gimmicky products or trial-sized collections, either. The sale is the best of the best.

Here's are the details you need to know before you start shopping. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is from July 20 to Aug. 5 in-store and online. Early access for cardholders starts right now. You'll be able to shop the sale before everyone else.

On top of incredible products, the prices are right as well. While prices range from $35 to $225 for the beauty sets, you can find some amazing items for under $50. While not every single high-end set is under $50, you can find some incredible items for the price range. If you think that this sale is just about the fashion, think again.

There are tons of different products to shop in the event. Honestly, it's a little overwhelming. But here are some of the best sets in the under $50 price range. That way you can stock up on all the different brands that you've been eyeing up.

You should be warned though; once these products are gone, they're gone for good. Look through this list and then get to shopping, so that you don't miss a single thing.

1. Nordy Girl Eye Set

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Bro Set

Nordstrom Brow Duo $28 Nordstrom Yes, you can get a full-sized Brow Wiz and Clear Brow Gel for under $30. You're able to snag this one in Medium Brown, Soft Brown, and Taupe. Go ahead and snag it, because you know you're going to need a refill eventually. Buy Now

3. Too Faced Sex, Gold, and Chocolate Set

Nordstrom Sex, Gold and Chocolate Set $49 Nordstrom Slow your scroll for this one, beauty lovers. This set includes the full-sized Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette, Better Than Sex Mascara, and Shadow Insurance Primer for less than $50. Pinch yourself, because this isn't a dream. Buy Now

4. BeautyBlender & Cleanser

Nordstrom blend.cleanse.carry Set $35 Nordstrom You'll get two BeautyBlenders, cleanser, and travel case in this set. The $60-value collection is perfect for all the beauty lovers who might be on the road this summer. Oh, and the set is an exclusive, so you won't find it anywhere else. Buy Now

5. NARS Liquid Lip Set

Nordstrom Undressed Liquid Lip Set II $49 Nordstrom Considering that these lipsticks are typically $26 each, you won't find a better deal than this collection. It isn't the only NARS lip set, either. There's also one that has lighter shades of pink in them. Buy Now

6. Smashbox Primer Trio

Nordstrom Pack Me Primer Trio $35 Nordstrom These are all full-sized products. It's important you know that when you look at the price. Whether you're a fan of all three or just looking to find your perfect primer, this is the perfect set for you. Buy Now

7. Urban Decay's Naked2 Set

Nordstrom Naked2 Basics Set $49 Nordstrom This kit has everything you need for lasting makeup. You'll get the full-sized palette, primer, and face primer all for one price. Go get to shopping. Buy Now

With brands like this at such affordable prices, you'll definitely want to stock up.