People love to complain about air travel and we all hear horror stories about terrible flights. There’s something unique about being stuck in a metal tube in the sky with nowhere to put your legs and uncertainty about the next meal hovering over you that encourages us to complain about what is actually a miracle. But while complaints about airlines are common, we usually take much less time celebrating the best airlines. Passengers getting dragged off of flights or flight attendants quitting in a huff get all of the attention, while the airlines that treat their customers well don’t get the accolades they deserve.

Thankfully, TripAdvisor is here to change that with their just-released list Travelers’ Choice awards for airlines. The awards were determined based on TripAdvisor airline reviews and ratings submitted over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor flights. They covered the best airlines in the world, as well as the best airlines in seven regions: Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, South Pacific and Oceana, Africa and Indian Ocean, and the Middle East.

Here are seven of the 10 best airlines in the world, according to TripAdvisor. Maybe next time I’ll resist getting a super cheap ticket and go for one of these winners instead.

1 Singapore Airlines, Singapore Pascal Parrot/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “I flew from Sydney to Singapore in business class. The food was the best I have had in the last ten years. Service was great and the staff actually wanted to be there. One of the best, if not the best airline.”

2 Air New Zealand, New Zealand Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “The flight attendants are friendly, courteous, professional, and dedicated to customer service. The dinner was excellent, even in Economy class, and there was complimentary NZ red and white wine. Even the safety videos are entertaining. I wouldn’t fly any other airline between the U.S. and New Zealand.”

3 Emirates, United Arab Emirates Krafft Angerer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “This airline is the essence of style, class and comfort. Everything I had expected was surpassed. From their presentation, to their service, which is professional, but does not override their personable approach to travelers. The Airbus is huge, but the atmosphere within is comfortable, seats are wider, windows are bigger.”

4 Japan Airlines, Japan Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “This airline carrier is exquisite and features great on board meal service, drink service, and the entertainment is great. They provide excellent service with exceptional leg room. This airline is truly above most others and comes with outstanding crew members.”

5 EVA Air, Taiwan Bob Levey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “One of the things that separates EVA out from other airlines is in the little things. I was blown away by the novelty of the "Character" flight we took. Everything from the pillows to the meals — it was Hello Kitty cuteness overload. Kids’ meals are excellent. These small personal touches made our entire flight experience so much nicer!”

6 Southwest Airlines, United States Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “We choose to fly Southwest whenever we can. Their flights are on time and the service is friendly and efficient. We don't mind not having assigned seats. Bags fly free, and we always check ours. Frequent Flier miles are easy to accumulate with their membership program.”