Layovers that are too short to leave the airport suck — unless of course, you're at an awesome airport. In this case, the layover becomes a destination all on its own. The best airports for long layovers have a lot to offer: entertainment, good food, comfortable places to relax, and ~services~. When you're stuck in an airport you basically need to be constantly stimulated in order to avoid thinking about the fact that you're stuck in an airport and that only time will release you. Airports that offer manicures, massages, and other luxury services really make layovers less of a drag.

Considering the fact that, often, you can save money by opting for a flight with a connection, you'll want to check out these awesome airports I've rounded up for you before you turn down a connection. If you're stopping over at one of the following airports, you should really be considering your layover a fun stop, because with the right attitude and mindset, you can really make the most of it. Here are the best airports to get stuck at, if of course you have to get stuck an airport, because let's be real, no one wants to a layover. These airports will make it easy for you to make the most of it.

Seoul Incheon International Airport: Seoul, South Korea

You can go ice-skating at this airport! And that's not all, see a movie in a movie theater, get a massage, or even play golf. The South Korean airport is the perfect place to kill time without going anywhere. And if your layover is long enough, you can enjoy a free city tour and get out for a bit before heading to your final destination.

Singapore Changi International Airport: Singapore

At the Changi airport, you can get one of those famous fish spa pedicures, you can hang out in a garden, you can go swimming, take a nap, shower, steam, see a movie or binge watch an entire series with free WiFi. This airport is like Disneyland for adults in-transit. You literally won't run out of fun things to do here.

Munich International Airport: Munich, Germany

During the summer months, you can literally surf in this airport. And during the winter months, you can ice skate. These facts alone make this airport a destination and not a mid-flight purgatory, for sure. Add beer garden, mini golf course and personal nap cabins to the list and you're going to be intentionally creating Munich layovers for yourself.

Taoyuan International Airport: Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Among all of the lavish, relaxing and delicious opportunities this airport offers travelers, it has a mini Hello Kitty Land. As you might imagine, everything is pink and there's tons of souvenirs and photo ops to choose from.

Portland International Airport: Portland, Oregon, USA

If you have a pet, this airport is a lifesaver! They have indoor faux grass stations so your pet can relieve itself without having to go outside. And considering the fact that its one of the cleanest airports in the country and has tons of local Portland foods and drinks, it's very enjoyable to spend time in.

San Francisco International Airport: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco International Airport has a museum that has exhibitions featuring culture, art, history and science and aviation. There's tons to look at, it's easy to get from one place to the other and the food is delish. Oh there's also a yoga studio that travelers can use or take classes in to get centered and stretch out before a flight.

Vancouver International Airport: Vancouver, Canada

Here's all you need to know about the Vancouver airport: there's a ginormous jelly fish tank and an aquarium with thousands of marine animals.

Dubai International Airport: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

If you're in a mood to shop, this chic airport will give you endless high end options, I mean literally they have every designer brand you can think of. If you're not in a shopping mood, you can get your zen on and exercise in their gym, take a dip in their hot tubs, a steam in their sauna, or a nap in a cozy personal pod.

Hong Kong International Airport: Hong Kong, China

If you're into virtual or augmented reality, you'll want to head to this airport on purpose. Play AR golf, head to an IMAX theater, tour the Aviation Discovery Center and land a plane, or hang at the Dream Come True Education Park. Or if you want to do nothing, head to the spa and chill out.