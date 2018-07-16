The Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 Beauty Deals That You Need To Shop ASAP
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means that thousands of sale items are up for grabs. You might immediately think of all the electronics that are going on sale, but the makeup and skincare deals from Amazon Prime Day are even better. You might not typically buy your makeup on the website, but you will want to today.
Some call this 36-hour sale Amazon Prime Day. Others refer to it as Christmas in July. Starting on July 16 at 3 p.m. EST, Amazon is slashing prices on everything from beauty tools and makeup to clothing for a day and a half. The dates are the biggest catch of the event. If you blink, you might miss these sales.
This year, Amazon is not playing around with the beauty deals, either. The company is launching new brands and slashing prices lower than ever before on beauty items. Think: high end products, drugstore finds, and everything in-between.
In order to get these amazing prices, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership though. If you don't already have one, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial and get to shopping. It's really that easy.
If you're still on the fence on whether or not to get involved in Amazon Prime Day, allow these deals to change your mind. Remember, they're only around until July 17, so you're going to want to act fast.
1. L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara
This price is already incredible for two must-have mascaras. But, if you shop during the Amazon Prime sale, you can get 30 percent off that price. This is a deal that just about every beauty lover can get behind.
2. Maybelline Instant Glow Up Set
$15 (originally $25)
You won't find this set anywhere else, and it won;t be cheaper than during Amazon Prime Day. You'll get Maybelline Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter, SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, and Maybelline Rimless Orange Sunnies all for an incredible price. Not to mention the bright-colored box that it comes in too.
3. Clarisonic
If you ever thought about trying out a Clarisonic, now is the time. All Clarison devices are 35 percent off in honor of the sale. You can also get two replacement heads for $25 during the sale. That's basically buy one get one free.
4. Jane Iredale Makeup Brushes
The entire stock of Jane Iredale products are 20 percent off, but the brushes are double that. You can get 40 percent off every single brush for Amazon Prime Day, btu the deal won't be around for long.
5. Tarte Prime Pretties Set
This is the first time that the brand has been sold on Amazon, but only Prime members will be able to shop the limited edition set.
6. CoverGirl Lash Blast Mascara
$4 (originally $6)
If you're more into the affordable deals, this is the one for you. Whether you're looking to try out this new brand or just stock up on a favorite, you really can't go wrong.
7. Nyx Primer
$6 (originally $9)
Who knew that this brand could get even more affordable. You'll definitely want to stock up on this sale too keep your makeup in place all season long.
8. Maybelline Send Nudes Fundle
$12 (originally $20)
You won't find this set anywhere else. It includes the Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, Color Sensational Vivid Hot Lacquer Lip Gloss, and Nude Venus Foldable Nylon Tote. You won't find this in the aisles of any drugstores.
9. Amika Dry Shampoo
$20 (originally $25)
You'll get $5 off this Amazon's Choice pick. It's one of the top rated beauty items on the website, so you already know it's worth the deal.
10. Foreo Luna Mini
Prime members will get 30 percent off of this skin care device when you add it to your cart. That's a small price to pay for healthier skin.
11. Stila Liquid Eyeshadow
There are 13 different shades to choose from at 30 percent off for Prime members. That's a deal that not even Sephora can rival.
12. GrandeLash Mascara
Get longer, thicker lash at 30 percent off thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal.
13. NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette
All four of the palettes are available for 30 percent off for 36-hours only, so get to shopping.
All of that and you don't even have to pay shipping.