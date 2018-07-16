Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means that thousands of sale items are up for grabs. You might immediately think of all the electronics that are going on sale, but the makeup and skincare deals from Amazon Prime Day are even better. You might not typically buy your makeup on the website, but you will want to today.

Some call this 36-hour sale Amazon Prime Day. Others refer to it as Christmas in July. Starting on July 16 at 3 p.m. EST, Amazon is slashing prices on everything from beauty tools and makeup to clothing for a day and a half. The dates are the biggest catch of the event. If you blink, you might miss these sales.

This year, Amazon is not playing around with the beauty deals, either. The company is launching new brands and slashing prices lower than ever before on beauty items. Think: high end products, drugstore finds, and everything in-between.

In order to get these amazing prices, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership though. If you don't already have one, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial and get to shopping. It's really that easy.

If you're still on the fence on whether or not to get involved in Amazon Prime Day, allow these deals to change your mind. Remember, they're only around until July 17, so you're going to want to act fast.

1. L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

2. Maybelline Instant Glow Up Set

Amazon Maybelline New York Limited Edition Fundles Instant Glow-Up $15 (originally $25) Amazon You won't find this set anywhere else, and it won;t be cheaper than during Amazon Prime Day. You'll get Maybelline Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter, SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, and Maybelline Rimless Orange Sunnies all for an incredible price. Not to mention the bright-colored box that it comes in too. Buy Now

3. Clarisonic

Amazon Clarisonic Mia 1, Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush System $129 Amazon If you ever thought about trying out a Clarisonic, now is the time. All Clarison devices are 35 percent off in honor of the sale. You can also get two replacement heads for $25 during the sale. That's basically buy one get one free. Buy Now

4. Jane Iredale Makeup Brushes

Amazon jane iredale White Fan Brush $18 Amazon The entire stock of Jane Iredale products are 20 percent off, but the brushes are double that. You can get 40 percent off every single brush for Amazon Prime Day, btu the deal won't be around for long. Buy Now

5. Tarte Prime Pretties Set

6. CoverGirl Lash Blast Mascara

Amazon CoverGirl Lash Blast Mascara $4 (originally $6) Amazon If you're more into the affordable deals, this is the one for you. Whether you're looking to try out this new brand or just stock up on a favorite, you really can't go wrong. Buy Now

7. Nyx Primer

Amazon Nyx Studio Perfect Primer $6 (originally $9) Amazon Who knew that this brand could get even more affordable. You'll definitely want to stock up on this sale too keep your makeup in place all season long. Buy Now

8. Maybelline Send Nudes Fundle

9. Amika Dry Shampoo

10. Foreo Luna Mini

11. Stila Liquid Eyeshadow

12. GrandeLash Mascara

13. NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette

All of that and you don't even have to pay shipping.