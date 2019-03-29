Looking at natural, non-toxic, inexpensive ways to destress and relax is the top of lots of people's do-to lists. Luckily for us, we live in an age where not only are there multiple options to improve our wellness, but also — the internet. ASMR is one of those affordable (in fact, mostly free), therapeutic mediums that people are getting involved in. Another increasingly popular interest at the moment is astrology. Although the two don't necessarily go hand in hand — what if you used one to figure out another? Like what ASMR is best for your star sign?

I contacted expert astrologer, author, yogi, and life coach Carolyne Faulkner about this, and she kindly offered her guidance. Faulkner, who is Tatler's official astrologer and often referred to as "Britain's coolest astrologer," was keen to stress that relying merely on your sun sign isn't sufficient when it comes to figuring out your astrological inclinations. In order to truly read the stars, you need to use a birth chart. And, like Faulkner says herself, "nobody’s future is written in the stars, the future is ours to create." So, living in the moment and focusing on positive choices and actions is what provides us with happy, balanced lives. Faulkner says:

"People generalising their signs just into just 12 signs is very common, but everyone has a full birth chart and getting to know your birth chart enables you to balance the four elements within yourself."

So, by grouping the signs into their elements — earth, air, fire, and water — we can look at what might potentially need balancing out.

"Everyone talks about this mindfulness stuff as if it's something new, but actually it is basic training of being in the present moment," Faulker says.

Air — Aquarius, Libra, Gemini ASMRrequests on YouTube So, air signs can be a bit chaotic and are often in need of grounding. If this is the case, they need earth to calm themselves. So anything that gets them out of their mind and their emotions can help them relax. Faulkner suggested physical activities like cooking, gardening, and even cleaning to aid those earth signs. So, I thought a good ASMR example might be this one from YouTube channel ASMRrequests. A tiny fairy garden terrarium? Gosh I feel relaxed already.

Fire - Sagittarius, Leo, Aries ASMR PPOMO on YouTube As a fire sign, it is possible that you may need cooling down. Fire signs are inclined to respond instead of react. As Faulkner points out: "Sagittarius, for example, shoots the arrow of truth and regrets it afterwards." So, it's fair to assume that more small, controlled movements will help. I reckon that this ASMR PPOMO video of slow movements is right up any fire sign's alley.

Earth — Virgo, Taurus, Capricorn Pure Unintentional ASMR by INeedToSleepNow on YouTube Earth signs often find themselves in need of cranking up their emotions and imagination. So they might need more water or air. So, IMO, earth signs need a more descriptive, vocal type of ASMR. This interview with writer John Butler by Ian McNay is basically entirely unintentional ASMR and is low-key just about the most soothing thing you have ever heard. I challenge anyone not to fall asleep to this.

Water — Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces Chynaunique ASMR on YouTube Water signs might need the sound of running water, but if they are looking to balance, they may need something more earth-focused. Faulkner gave the example of slowly applying hand cream, or any controlled movement and action that can centre and balance a water sign. Anything that helps slow them down and get them out of their head is good. So, this little nugget from YouTuber Chynaunique ASMR should relax and balance water signs.