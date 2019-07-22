Dry, flakey, itchy skin is not just a wintertime problem. During the summer months you're up against the drying effects of air-conditioning, not to mention sunburn. While there are plenty of moisturizing body lotions specifically designed for dry skin out there, many of them feel heavy and greasy in the summertime heat and humidity. But, the best body lotions for dry skin in summer boast lightweight formulas that still provide deep, long-lasting hydration.

When shopping for an effective body cream that's going to truly nourish your skin, make sure to look for a few key ingredients. Humectants, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, are both great at locking in moisture and keeping skin feeling supple. You can also look for lotions that contain emollients like ceramides and aquaporins, both ingredients that have been clinically proven to improve skin hydration. And if you're trying to take a more natural route, moisturizing products that contain plant oils, like almond oil and shea butter, have research to back their effectiveness as well.

From there, you'll want to find a lotion that meets you specific needs. If you're not using additional SPF, a daily moisturizing lotion that blocks against UVA/UVB rays is a smart choice. If you're dealing with extremely dry skin or a condition like eczema, make sure the lotion has a National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. And if you're looking for a lotion that smells as good as it feels, look for one that has a non-irritating, hypoallergenic fragrance.

With all that in mind, it's time to shop for some lotion. All of the products below are highly rated on Amazon and come with tons of positive customer reviews.

1. The Best Everyday Lotion CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion (12 oz) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Developed by dermatologists, and beloved by Amazon reviewers, CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion has a gentle, lightweight formula that lasts a full 24 hours. It's loaded with hydrating ingredients, including three essential ceramides to help rebuild the skin's protective barrier, and hyaluronic acid to help the skin retain moisture. What's more, it's oil-free, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free. Reasonably priced at $10 and boasting more than 3,000 customer reviews on Amazon, you can't go wrong with CeraVe to combat daily dryness. Reviewers say: "I have tried SO many lotions and creams over the last decades. Some were just greasy and never really absorbed, some had a really medicinal smell, some worked better than others, but none have done a better, more satisfactory job in what I look for in a daily lotion than this one."

2. The Best Lotion For Extremely Dry Skin La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Body Cream (400 ml) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're dealing with extremely dry or eczema-prone skin, you need a lotion that's going to provide deep nourishment. This Lipikar Intense Repair body cream from La Roche-Posay has been clinically proven to reduce dry, rough skin. It's accepted by the National Eczema Association and is both dermatologist and pediatrician tested. The unique prebiotic formula replenishes and rebalances skin's essential lipids and provides 48-hour hydration. It's formulated with moisturizing shea butter and glycerin, and is both paraben and fragrance-free. What's more, the gentle, non-greasy, non-sticky formula doesn't clog pores and can be used on the body and face. Reviewers say: "I live in the Rocky Mountains and the air here is very dry. This lotion was recommended to me by my dermatologist and it is wonderful! Very rich without being greasy and it has a minimal scent."

3. The Best Cheap Body Lotion Curél Ultra Healing Intensive Lotion (20 oz) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon For a deeply hydrating drugstore option, you can't go wrong with Curel's Ultra Healing Intensive Lotion. The dermatologist-recommended formula contains an advanced ceramide complex to repair the skin's moisture barrier, as well as natural ingredients like shea butter, Pro-Vitamin B5, and eucalyptus leaf extract. The non-greasy cream provides dry skin relief for over 24 hours and leaves skin feeling supple. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and more than 600 customer reviews, this is not only the most affordable lotion in this roundup, but also the highest rated. Reviewers say: "Live in the desert and this lotion lasts the entire day indoors or outdoors. It absorbs quickly and doesn't leave a gooey feeling on your skin. Love it!"

4. The Best Body Butter: A Great Smelling Option For Sensitive Skin The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter for Sensitive, Dry Skin (1.7 oz) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon For soothing cream that doesn't feel heavy, you can't go wrong with The Body Shop's Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter. It's made with nourishing almond milk from Spain and Community Trade honey from Ethiopia, and smells phenomenal (the fragrance is hypoallergenic and delicate). The moisturizing butter provides hydration for 48 hours to help dry, tight skin feel quenched. Plus, it's ideal for anyone with sensitive skin since it's gluten-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and contains no added colorants. Note that this scent is only available in travel-size (perfect for testing out the product) but other scents like aloe and olive are available in the large 6.75-ounce size. Reviewers say: "I have very dry skin and this product is fabulous. The texture truly is like butter, super solid in the jar but melts into skin and leaves it feeling soft without being too greasy."