From your haircuts to the items you use in your beauty regimen, there’s a major shift happening that speaks to everyone’s shopping habits getting smarter. Enter the era of products that do more than one thing — and do it well.

Naturium’s latest launch, the Revealer Sulfur Body Wash, is on board with this trend. Available May 30 (though the waitlist is officially open as of May 28), the newness is a whipped, skin-first formula that works as both a body wash and a facial cleanser.

Don’t worry, this isn’t like your boyfriend’s 12-in-1 mystery gel that he lathers onto every strand and crevice. Instead, this product was thoughtfully designed for skin that needs some TLC.

Ahead, everything you need to know about the multitasking formula.

The Revealer Sulfur Body Wash

The Revealer Sulfur Body Wash is the newest innovation in Naturium’s already-beloved body care range, but it’s the first that’s also gentle enough to use on your face.

This whipped, cushiony formula is powered by a 2% colloidal sulfur complex that gently clarifies without stripping. It’s balanced with fermented willow bark to lightly exfoliate while calming redness, plus aloe leaf juice to hydrate, further reduce redness, and help with that just-shaved itch or occasional body breakout.

Think of it as your new go-to for clearing out your pores and addressing concerns like bacne and keratosis pilaris, all without compromising your skin barrier or stripping your natural oils.

It also lathers like a dream — you only need a tiny bit to see the product working its magic — and leaves your limbs and complexion feeling refreshed but never tight.

You can use it all over, and yes, that includes your face. For anyone with combination or breakout-prone skin, this one-step wonder is especially a game-changer because it calms irritation while helping reduce spots and redness without over-drying. A conditioning inulin complex rounds out the formula, ensuring hydration remains top of mind.

Naturium

The 411 On Sulfur

Sulfur might sound like an unlikely hero ingredient, but it isn’t new.

In fact, it has deep roots in being used topically as a remedy for acne, redness, and excess oil. Over the years, beauty formulas that include sulfur have evolved — read: no longer smell like eggs.

naturium

Naturium’s new release is helping spark its reentry into the beauty conversation.

“Sulfur as an added ingredient in a product can be great for managing breakouts and helping to dry out excess oil/exfoliate the skin," Megan Felton, co-founder of skin care consultancy Lion/ne, previously told Bustle. "For a pesky whitehead, it’s great, but those with sensitive skin should be diligent about checking for hidden fragrance and drying ingredients."

With more consumers leaning into science-backed ingredients and multi-use products, sulfur is sure to see a renaissance. Especially when paired with calming agents like fermented botanicals or aloe vera, like in Naturium’s launch, it can be the secret sauce to helping calm an irritable complexion.