The Best Body Shimmers For Dark Skin That'll Take Your Glow Up To A Whole New Level For Summer 2019

By Lollie King

As the summer draws ever closer, having that glow is essential. Whether you prefer a golden glow or more of a bronze hue, nothing says summer like radiant skin. Body shimmers do everything to help you achieve that summer glow and can really make you look red carpet ready or like you've just hopped off the jet from you latest Ibiza or St Tropez trip. But too much body shimmer can give you less of a glow and more like Strictly's coveted glitterball. Not ideal. But what are the best body shimmers for dark skin?

For those of us with dark skin, while other take drastic measures to achieve the look, we are lucky enough to have a yearly glow. While our melanin might be poppin' all year round, a little bit of body shimmer helps to bring out the golden tones in our skin.

Although body shimmers seem to be all the rage now, they've been around for a pretty long time, and there are some truly excellent products available on the high street. The shimmers below range in price, but there are definitely options that won't break the bank in there. Keep reading for my pick of the best 5 body shimmers for dark skin.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer - Brown Sugar
£46
|
Harvey Nichols
This product might seem a little pricey but for the glow it delivers it is so justified. For those with dark skin, this will become your new best friend.This is a bronze tone that will give you a gorgeous shimmer to bring out your melanin. Thank goodness for Rihanna, you glow girl.
Honey Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil
£18
|
The Body Shop
Luckily for us The Body Shop have a product very similar to Fenty Beauty's body lava, but this one has been around a lot longer. This is more of a golden shimmer but really keeps your skin looking sun kissed. The Body Shop have now expanded the Honey Bronze range and have brought out a number of body shimmer products including a highlighter dome and a bronzing BB cream.
Charlotte Tilbury Super Model Body Highlighter
£45
|
Cult Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury is the queen of the glow and this product has not let us down. Although it looks a little pale, this is one of those amazing products that really does suit a whole range of skin tones. This formula is hydrating for your skin and will honestly leave you looking like a supermodel with that glow. What's not to like?
NARS Monoi Body Oil
£45
|
Cult Beauty
This would not be a definitive list of the best body shimmers for dark skin without the mention of NARS Monoi oil because this is the best. This oil has so many hydrating purposes and also makes you look like the ultimate bronzed goddess. This is the perfect shade of bronze to compliment deep and rich brown skin tones. A must have.
MAC Strobe Body Lotion
£25
|
MAC
This product is modelled on MAC's classic strobe highlighter which works a treat. MAC have always been one of the most inclusive makeup brands; way ahead of anyone else, they gave us a huge range of tones. This strobe lotion is more of a pearly colour, it gives a subtle sheen and nothing too overpowering but makes you glow. It hydrates your skin and makes it look radiant.