Despite the popularity of e-readers, there's nothing like a physical book. But paperbacks don't come with built-in backlighting — which is why the best book lights on the market are a fundamental tool for many book lovers who frequently read at night. Fortunately, there are a lot of book lights out there, and if you're on the hunt for a great one, there are a few things to consider.

Before you select your ideal book light, consider where and how you’re most likely to use it. If you'll mostly be reading at home in bed, portability isn't a major factor, but it might matter more if you travel a lot. You'll also want to think about whether your preferred type of reading material can handle a clip-on book light, which works well for sturdy hardcovers, or whether you read a lot of flimsy paperbacks that might do better with a wearable light.

Book lights are often rechargeable or battery-powered, so you'll want to think about whether you have a preference between the two. Finally, consider how long you'll need your light to last, especially if you're going with a rechargeable option. Some particularly lightweight options will only last about eight hours, while others can last more than 50.

The picks for best book light, listed below, were chosen with these different needs and functionalities in mind. Read on to learn more about the best book lights for all kinds of readers — kids and adults alike.

1. The Best Book Light Overall Vekkia LuminoLite Rechargeable Book Light $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The Vekkia Luminolite is the number one bestselling book light on Amazon right now — and for good reason. It features three warm light settings powered with one easy-to-use button. The light features a sturdy, padded clip that secures it to both physical books and e-readers. It’s conveniently rechargeable using the included micro-USB cable, and each charge can last up to a whopping 60 hours. And no need to guess when the battery's good to go — it has an indicator light that tells you when it's fully charged. One thing to look out for: The On/Off button is pretty easy to press and the light can turn on with just a jostle. If you travel a lot and plan on frequently packing your book light in your luggage or carry-on, keep scrolling to the Dewenwils model below.

2. The Best Wearable Book Light (That's Great For Paperbacks) Vekkia Rechargeable Neck Hug Light $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a hands-free option, check out the Vekkia Neck Hug Light. This wearable light sits on your neck instead of clipping onto your book. The lack of a clip makes it a great fit for anyone who reads a lot of paperbacks and finds that clip-on options aren’t always the easiest to use without stiff covers. The Vekkia is rechargeable with the included micro-USB cable, and each battery charge can last up to 10 hours. The two bendy adjustable arms have separate lights, and each arm has three brightness settings, which means you can really customize your reading experience. While the light is intended to be used while reading, its unique design makes it truly multipurpose — reviewers have reported using the Vekkia as a hands-free flashlight on camping trips and night hikes.

3. The Best Non-Rechargeable Book Light Mighty Bright XtraFlex2 Book Light $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to avoid charging cords, the Mighty Bright XtraFlex2 is the way to go. Instead of a rechargeable battery, it runs on three AAA batteries (one set is included). It can also run on an AC adapter (sold separately) if you'd rather just plug it into the wall. It has two brightness settings that emit white light, and a strong, secure clip. It can also stand up on its own if you want to use it at a desk or table. Don’t be surprised if you recognize the brand name — Mighty Bright has been creating lights since 1984, and collecting its fair share of dedicated customers.