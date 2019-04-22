The Best Bronzers Under £10, So You Can Get That Summer Glow On The Cheap

Now that summer is almost here, you're probably thinking of switching up your makeup routine. While contouring and highlighting has swept the world over the past few years, a certain warming product has been left on the sidelines. I'm talking about bronzer. The mere mention of it may give you teenage-related nightmares, but today's formulas are subtle and super easy to apply. Here are the best bronzers you can buy for under £10.

Before you dive into the affordable pick of the bunch, let's go back to basics. Bronzer is often easily confused with other products. Namely contour and blush. But as L'Oreal states, bronzer is designed "to create natural-looking warmth." Contour, meanwhile, is for shadows while blush will add a pop of colour to your complexion.

"Bronzer is all about making the skin look healthier," celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo told Cosmopolitan. That healthy glow means bronzer is usually relegated to the warmer months. But in actual fact, you can wear the golden or brown hues all year round.

To avoid an overdone look, grab a large fluffy brush and sweep the product over each side of the face in a three-shaped motion. Start at the temple, move down to the cheeks, then the jaw, and finally the chin, advises Man Repeller. Pro tip: don't forget the sides of the neck too. Missing out this area can result in two different skin tones and no one wants that.

1. A Chocolate-Scented Delight

Bourjois Delice de Poudre Bronzing Powder

£7.99

Boots

Looks like chocolate, smells like chocolate. Bourjois' bronzing powder contains tiny flecks of gold, creating a natural-looking glow. Two shades are available to suit both light and dark skin tones.

2. A Long-Lasting Product

Rimmel Natural Bronzer Powder

£5.99

Superdrug

With the ability to last for up to 10 hours, you won't need to reapply this pocket-sized bronzer. Rimmel's powder is waterproof, goes on subtly and evenly, and has even been tested by dermatologists.

3. The Blendable One

NYX Matte Bronzer

£8

NYX

For a natural yet noticeable look, opt for NYX's matte product. It comes in five shades (from light to dark tan) and is super easy to blend.

4. The Multitasker

Makeup Revolution Bronzer Reloaded

£3

Superdrug

Makeup Revolution's budget-friendly bronzer will give you the sunkissed holiday look of your dreams. It's particularly great on darker skin tones and can be used dry on the face or wet on the eyelids.

5. A Liquid Alternative

L’Oréal Paris Bonjour Sunshine Liquid Bronze

£9.99

Lookfantastic

If you're not a fan of powder, try L'Oreal's liquid bronzer. The gel-like formula is infused with coconut extract, providing a hydrated glow all day long. Apply on bare skin or over foundation.

6. More Than One Shade

e.l.f. Bronzer Palette

£6

Superdrug

Don't want just one colour option? In this palette, e.l.f gives you four choices, allowing for a year-long bronzing session. And there's a range of matte and shimmer shades.

7. An Old School Choice

CYO Rock 'N' Gold Bronzing Rocks

£4.50

£1.35

Boots

If you don't have a lot of time to spare in the mornings, simply sweep a brush over CYO's bronzing rocks and apply. With a coconut scent, soft finish, and super low price, it's the most affordable option around.

The key to successful bronzer application? Just don't overdo it.