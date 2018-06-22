Full brows have been popular for a while now, and there's no sign of the trend slowing down. Because of this, there's so much emphasis put on pigmented products that thicken their appearance (like pencils and powders), but most of them don't address the most important thing: hold. This is why everyone should invest in one of the best clear brow gels, which, thanks to their multi-tasking abilities, are perhaps the most essential product to have in your beauty arsenal.

In addition to helping your filled-in brows stay put, clear gels have tons of other uses. Mainly, they double as a great clear mascara, which is perfect for no makeup days, or trips to the beach. They're also amazing for folks who are more fans of natural-looking brows, or people who don't always see their shades represented in regular pencils. (Redheads, we know your struggle.) With these tubes, you can have brushed-up, beautiful looking brows without having them look too filled-in.

It's a good tube to have in your kit, so it's never a bad idea to pick one — or even a couple — up. (Yes, you might actually want to buy two: one that you use to brush over pigmented strands, and another to keep totally clear). Not sure where to start? Ahead, find a trio the best brow gels on the market now.

Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel $21 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for the best of the best when it comes to clear brow gel, look no further than Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Gel. The brand is known as being the master of everything related to brows, and this tube is no different. It has incredible hold — so much so that your brows won't budge all day. But unlike other gels, it doesn't dry into a clumpy, sticky mess, ensuring your brows still look natural. Plus, the spoolie brush is perfect for use on your lashes, too. And since this formula is cruelty-free, you can feel good about using it.

Amazon Tweezerman Browmousse $14 AmazonBuy Now If dropping $21 on a brow gel is a little steep for you, then pick up Tweezerman Browmousse. It's got almost the exact same benefits as the Anastasia Brow Gel — incredible hold, but still flexible and natural looking. The only difference is that Tweezerman's bottle is a few dollars cheaper. It's also hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, which is important for products around your eyes.