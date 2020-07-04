Refreshing or switching up your gray hair doesn't have to require a trip to the salon. All you need is one of the best color-depositing shampoos for gray hair, which come in two forms: Purple-hued toning shampoos that work to banish brassy undertones — ideal for people looking to maintain a cool, icy shade of silver or white — or shampoos that deposit actual, vivid colors (pink, blue, purple, et cetera), for anyone who wants to experiment with a totally new look.

But before you get to shopping, a few notes. First, if you're going the toning shampoo route, keep in mind that you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair. About once a week (or as needed) should be enough to maintain your cool-toned shade of gray. And think of your toning shampoo like a conditioner: The longer you leave it on, the more effective it will be (but don't leave it on too long, or it could inadvertently turn your hair violet). About three to five minutes should do the trick.

Also, since color-depositing shampoos can stain shower curtains, light-colored towels, and even bathroom walls, be extra mindful when you're using them (if your shampoo gets on your shower tiles or walls, just give it an immediate rinse).

With those key tips in mind, scroll on to shop the best color-depositing shampoos for gray, silver, and white hair.

1. The Best Shampoo To Neutralize Yellow Or Brassy Undertones In Gray Hair Redken Color Extend Graydiant Purple Shampoo $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Banish brassy undertones in your gray hair with this salon-favorite Redken Color Extend Graydiant Purple Shampoo. Not only will it get rid of any orange or yellow in your hair, but it also contains amino acids, which can make the texture of your hair feel less wiry and rough. Plus, if you splurge for the $32, 34-ounce bottle, you'll literally be set for ages.

2. Another Great, Salon-Brand Purple Shampoo To Consider MATRIX Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Another popular purple toning shampoo to consider: The MATRIX Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo. It works similarly to Redken's, and it also comes in three sizes (including a mega 34-ounce bottle), but it's a bit less expensive. That being said, it doesn't contain the same hair-softening amino acids as Color Extend Graydiant does. But if your only goal is to maintain a cool shade of gray (after all, you can always deal with your hair's texture with conditioner), you can't go wrong here.