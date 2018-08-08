There are about a million warm-toned eyeshadow palettes out there. But, as Reddit proved, people are dying to her their hands on a cool-toned palette. They're not just waiting around, though. Reddit found the best cool-toned eyeshadow palette out there, and it's one that everyone can love. Get ready to run to your local beauty shop — pun intended.

Let's just get the out of the way. According to Reddit, the best cool-toned eyeshadow palette is Urban Decay's Born To Run Palette.

The 21-shade set is filled with warm and cool tones, as well as a large mirror that takes up the entire inside of the case. There's a mix of mattes and shimmers and brands itself as a "travel-friendly" palettes thanks to its durable case.

This palette isn't just hyped up by the brand, either. According to Reddit, it's the best cool-toned palette out there Even despite the fact that it's not completely icy.

When asked which cool-toned palette is better — Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina Palette or Urban Decay's Born to Run Palette — the latter won by a landslide.

"My vote is Born To Run. I love ABH (I have three palettes) but I think BTR allows you to creat [sic] such a wide variety of looks from one palette," user @Caly93 wrote.

The rest of the Reddit thread is filled with other users agreeing and praising the power of Urban Decay's Born To Run Palette. Beauty lovers are praising the stay-power, versatility, and blendability of the shades.

Reddit isn't the only forum that loves the palette, either. Of the 49 reviews on the Urban Decay website, almost all of them give the Born To Run Palette a five-star rating.

"I bought the palette today and I must say I am IMPRESSED. First of all, the pigmentation and quality is on point," says Vicky89's review. "Perfection in every aspect. Second of all, the color scheme is gorgeous. Absolutely every shade you would need, and keep in mind that a little goes a loooong way, so there is no way you would be bored any time soon. Looove the packaging and the idea of the palette. It’s a must!"

If you're looking to scoop up the Reddit top-rated palette, you're in luck. There are plenty of places to shop the set. No matter where you shop the Born To Run Palette, it will be $49 though. So go ahead and start scraping those pennies together.

You can shop the Born To Run Palette on the Sephora, Ulta, or Urban Decay websites.

The good new is that this is not a limited edition palette. Because people love the colors so much, there's a good change that this product will be around for a while. It could even be given a cult status, like the brand's Naked Palettes. Bustle reached out to the brand to see what the plans are for the palette.

From the versatility to the cool and warm toned shades, you can't ask for more in a palette. There's a reason that people love this one so much.