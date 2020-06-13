For makeup lovers who want to shop for ethically made products without sacrificing quality, what's so great about the best cruelty-free makeup brushes is that, in addition to being made without animal hair, they also tend to be more affordable, easier to keep clean, and better at not shedding bristles.

But the truth of the matter is, whatever kinds of brushes you're using, what matters most is how you treat them (both in regards to the brushes themselves and your skin). According to the American Academy of Dermatology, makeup brushes are a "breeding ground for bacteria," which can lead to acne or even more serious infections. The AAD suggests cleaning your brushes every seven to 10 days to keep your skin protected, and to refrain from sharing them with anyone else. That said, it's important to clean and dry your makeup brushes properly to avoid damage. You can wash them with a dish soap/oil mixture, or buy a makeup brush cleaning solution (or even a fancy machine). Make sure to always dry them upside down — either on a towel or, better yet, a brush drying rack — so the water doesn't drip down and cause them to degrade.

Now that you're armed with a few key tips, scroll on to shop the best cruelty-free makeup brushes and brush sets on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Starter Set Of Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes Ecotools Start The Day Beautifully Make-up Brushes $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for beginners or anyone looking for a basic set of brushes for everyday makeup, this $10 set comes from one of the most trusted brands around as far as ethically made, high-quality brushes go. EcoTools' Start The Day Beautifully set contains five vegan, cruelty-free brushes made of eco-friendly recycled materials and renewable bamboo. You get an angled foundation brush, a blurring blush, a defined crease brush, an angled liner brush, and a fluffy powder brush, as well as a tray to house your brushes. Even their packaging is made from tree-free paper!

2. The Best Expanded Set Of Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes Wet 'n wild Brush Roll 17-Piece Collection $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Wet 'n Wild's budget-friendly, 17-piece collection contains just about every brush you'll ever need, including brushes for your face, eyes, and brows. It also comes with a foldable storage case that's perfect for travel, and the white-and-pink color scheme of the brushes makes them a pretty choice, too. The brand's entire makeup line is PETA-certified cruelty-free, and they promise to only work with cruelty-free third-party vendors.

3. This Fun, Colorful 10-Piece Set Docolor 10 Piece Neon Green Makeup Brush Set $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Another aesthetically pleasing choice, this 10-piece makeup brush set comes in three neon colors: lime green (pictured), peachy pink, and purple. For under $20, you get an assortment of well-made brushes for your face, eyes, lips, and brows. The brushes are made of synthetic, cruelty-free hairs that won't shed, while the handles are made of sturdy, durable wood. Boasting a solid 4.7-star average rating on Amazon, reviewers have praised them as "silky," "soft," "great quality" and comparable to MAC and Morphe.

4. A Cruelty-Free Brush Set That Comes With Cleansing Soap JUNO & Co 10 Piece Makeup Brush Set, and Solid Cleanser Soap $17 | Amazon See on Amazon As previously mentioned, cleaning your brushes regularly is a must, so it's helpful that this set of 10 brushes from Juno & Co. comes with a long-lasting, solid cleanser for easy, gentle cleaning. Just wet the brushes, rub them gently onto the bar to create a lather, then rinse and dry. In this set, you get six brushes for your face and four for your eyes, all of which are made from cruelty-free, synthetic fibers.

5. The Best Cruelty-Free Kabuki Brush e.l.f. Cosmetics Makeup Kabuki Face Brush $6 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're not in the market for a full set of brushes, consider this kabuki brush from e.l.f. After all, kabuki brushes are a makeup bag staple because of how versatile they are. This one is nice and compact, so it won't take up too much space in your makeup bag, and it costs just a few dollars. And like all e.l.f products, this brush is vegan and PETA-certified cruelty-free.