It happens to be the beginning of a brand new year, so it's an ideal time to set shiny new goals for yourself and reach for the stars. But setting personal objectives shouldn't be reserved for one single part of the year — anytime is a good time to dream big and make positive strides forward. And while some people make fancy spreadsheets to track their goals or have a network of friends who hold them accountable, I really love using crystals for manifestation as a spiritual supplement to support me on my quest to making my intentions a reality. Nothing feels more exhilarating than being the catalyst for change in your own life — but sometimes making that grand leap and actually taking action on your goals rather than just fantasizing about them can be really difficult and a little bit terrifying. If you're ready to conquer those fears and step out of your comfort zone, though, crystals can be an amazingly gentle support to help ground you in your goals in an earthy, magical way.

If you're using crystals to help you manifest, it's going to be vital to have super clear-cut goals in mind (although there are many crystals out there that can help to point you in the direction of your goals, if you need some crystalline clarity on the matter!). You'll want to make sure all working crystals are properly cleansed, and then you'll want to program your intention into them for maximum effectiveness. Doing so is as easy as holding your stone in your hands, closing your eyes, and focusing clearly on your intention in your mind (although saying it aloud is helpful, too), envisioning the concept infusing into the crystal's vibrational makeup.

That all said, let's get ready to use some good ol' crystals to reach goals and help manifest what we want in our lives, in 2019 and beyond. Here are six crystals that are perfect for doing just that, plus tips and ideas for ways to use them to heighten their power.

Manifestation Quartz

This name of this one alone is self-explanatory — and this unique crystal also slightly differs than the rest in that its named not fully for its mineral properties, but rather for a rare and fascinating phenomenon in which a baby crystal grows inside another crystal. "Manifestation crystals are very nurturing and helpful to use during brainstorming sessions in the early stages of new projects," wrote Crystal Information on its site. "They 'give birth' to new and exciting ideas, all the while giving useful form and structure to these ideas[.]"

How to use it: "Our crystal expert, Heather Askinosie, believes these Manifester Crystals are the most powerful stones out there for manifesting ambitions," wrote Energy Muse. One very effective way to harness the energy of a manifester quartz is to make a magical crystal elixir. Program your quartz with your intention, then place it into a bowl or jar of water. The vibrational memory of the crystal is stored in the water, and once ingested, will help sync you to the frequency of the crystal and your intention. Just a note: Be sure to research the specific type of quartz you have to be sure it's safe to be used in this way.

Pyrite

Fool's gold? Maybe so. But no one will be calling you the fool when this ever-so-shiny gem helps you manifest your dreams into reality. This crystal is a favorite for manifesting abundance, money, and financial freedom. "The way pyrite guides you to attract more wealth and prosperity in your life is through encouraging introspection," wrote The Chalkboard Mag. "Pyrite mirrors back to you things that you may have been trying to ignore. ... Through doing so, you can create new habits that are more in line with what you are trying to manifest."

How to use it: This baby belongs on your desk or in work space, as it's a major money manifester. The closer it is to your money-making space and energy, the better it will be able to do its work for you. Place a piece of pyrite on your desk at work, or keep a small piece in your pocket while you're on the job. You can also place a piece of pyrite atop a list of your intentions to help amplify the energy toward them.

Carnelian

Carnelian, widely known as "the artist's stone," is the perfect action-oriented crystal to help you free your mind and manifest your most creative dreams with ease. "Carnelian helps to propel one forward to take initiative towards manifesting desires," explained Wisdom Of Spirit on its site. It's associated with your sacral chakra, which is our energetic center of creation, so it's perfect for helping you create a new version of your own reality and chase your dreams with zeal.

How to use it: "Carnelian is a crystal of action, overcoming procrastination or indecision," wrote Crystal Vaults. "It encourages one to stop waiting for dreams to appear, and stimulates the courage to embrace change and Divine Will to begin to make one's highest goals happen." That said, using carnelian during a crystal meditation is an effective way to gain clarity on how to start moving on your goals. "When used in meditation, Carnelian assists in the understanding of how to bring a concept into being, and how to manifest it into action."

Clear Quartz

Clear quartz is a common and easy-to-find crystal, but don't sleep on its immense power to help you manifest. It is an amplifier of virtually any intention it's programmed with, and its versatile energy is useful in a myriad of situations, making it ideal for goal-setting of any kind. "Quartz properties like amplification and programmability, are essential to manifesting intentions," explained Energy Muse. "However, quartz healing properties will amplify any energy surrounding or being put into it, so making sure to occasionally cleanse the stone is important in order to maintain a positive energy."

How to use it: Energy Muse wrote about a wonderful clear quartz intention-setting ritual on their site, for which they instruct you to do the following: "If you know what intention you want to set, write it down on a piece of paper. After folding the paper, set it down on your sacred altar, or somewhere that is easily visible so it can be a constant reminder. Then place the point on top of the written intention, set your hands atop the point, and repeat the intention aloud one more time."

Moonstone

Moonstone is said to encourage coincidence, synchronicity, and serendipity — all of which make life feel more interconnected and supportive toward your goals. But moonstone is unique in that it not only keeps you receptive to inspiration and possibility, but also helps you identify goals that you really need to chase in order to grow, rather than just focusing on the things you want. "Moonstone opens the mind to hoping and wishing, inspiration and impulse, serendipity and synchronicity," explained Crystal Vaults. "It brings flashes of insight, keeping one from negatively banishing possibilities. Yet it grants intuitive recognition and allows one to absorb that which is needed from the universe and not necessarily what is wanted."

How to use it: Moonstone, known for its affiliation with the night and the elements of the moon, is perfect for a divination spell. This spell in particular is typically used to help you intuit events of the near future, or within about three months time. "A pale blue Moonstone, used for divining, should be set on a yellow cloth on the night of the full moon," directed Crystal Vaults. "Either by moonlight, or silver candlelight, let the light play over the surface and look for images, mainly in your mind, and wait for words to explain the significance of the image." This can help you see steps you need to take toward reaching your goals.

Tiger's Eye

Tiger's eye enhances the qualities that you would expect based on its name: It helps you step into your bravery, strength, determination, and power. "Tiger’s Eye supports necessary change in all aspects of one’s life, strengthening the will and clarity of intention in order to manifest at the highest level," explained Crystal Vaults. "It inspires creativity and utilizing one’s talents and abilities, and is superb for stimulating wealth and the good judgement needed to maintain it."

How to use it: This is a physical and action-oriented crystal, so it's perfect to carry with you any time you're taking a step toward one of your goals that makes you nervous or fearful (for example, deciding to finally quit a job you dislike, or leaving a long term relationship that's holding you back). It's also great to use for connecting your spiritual and intuitive goals with the physical realm. "Red Tiger’s Eye assists any form of moving meditation, from yoga and tai chi to walking meditation, as a stabilizer to maintain mindfulness and single-pointed focus," wrote Crystal Vaults. Use tiger's eye in a yoga session, or just take one with you on a walk to clear your head as you focus on your goals.