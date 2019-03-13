The Best Culottes To Wear For Spring, Because Everyone's Going Mad For The Liberating Style

By
Ulaş Kesebir & Merve Türkan/Stocksy

Have you ever thought about the history of what you wear? Many may know the origins of denim and the story of how women came to wear trousers, but what about some of the weirder styles out there? Like culottes, for example. The wide-legged cropped trousers are back again this season, reviving the discussion of how the item came into existence. With their feminist history, it's no wonder the high street is full of culottes to wear this spring.

According to The Costume Society, culottes were first donned in the 1500s by aristocratic men in France. Women didn't get their turn in the freeing look until the Victorian era when certain females wanted to comfortably ride horses and cycle. Early women's culottes, however, looked like a long skirt to any outside eyes.

It wasn't until the 1930s that culottes that looked like trousers were introduced into society. Famed designer Elsa Schiaparelli's culottes "caused much controversy" on the streets of London and were "loudly condemned by the British press," writes Dilys Blum in her 2003 book, Shocking! The Art and Fashion of Elsa Schiaparelli.

A revolutionary design for women at the time, culottes are seeing a resurgence in 2019. Global fashion search platform Lyst recently saw a 41 percent increase in searches for the item. The company noted its users favoured Gucci culottes, but you don't have to spend an absolute fortune to get on board with the trend.

Here are a few liberating looks straight from the high street.

1Straight Off The Catwalk

House of Holland Fluted Printed Cotton Poplin Culottes

£230

£40

The Outnet

Are you really going to turn down an 80 percent discount? These polka dot culottes are designer with a capital D and will take you from spring to summer with ease. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

2Go Denim

Faded Denim Culottes

£59

£30

& Other Stories

If you don't like floaty styles, go back to basics with this denim pair. Designed in a faded green hue, they're as far away from traditional jeans as you could possibly get. Available in UK size 4 to 14.

3The All-Day Option

Plus Black Faux Leather Belt Detail Culotte

£28

PrettyLittleThing

OK, so these may not be great for sticky summer days. But the UK's springtime weather tends to be on the chillier side, making a chic pair of faux leather culottes the ideal day-to-night look. The item comes in three colours: black, cream, and nude. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

4A Springtime Palette

Full Pleated Culottes

£38

£19

ASOS

High-rise culottes are universally flattering. This pleated style comes in a mustard shade with a length that falls just below the knee. Pair with minimalist trainers or heeled boots for two very different looks. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

5A Velvet Dream

Pleated Velvet Pants By Glamorous

£28

£20

Topshop

Discounts are flying around everywhere right now. Take advantage of Topshop's sale with these lightweight velvet culottes. Just try not to stain them. Available in UK size 8 to 14.

6Animal Time

Large Dalmation Spot Tie Waist Culottes

£16

£10

Boohoo

Whether it's street style or the catwalk, animal print is everywhere. Yes, everyone else may be flaunting their tiger stripes and reptilian scales, but you can pay homage to the canine world in dalmation spots. Opt for a traditional black-and-white pair or these orange-brown culottes. The style is currently only available in UK size 6, 8, and 12.

7Stripe Central

Curve 70s Stripe Culotte

£28

ASOS

Stripes are in every single season. Instead of sticking to two contrasting colours, trial a new look with these rainbow culottes. Available in UK size 16 to 30.

8The Sophisticated One

Belted Paperbag Culottes

£69

COS

If you want to look like one of those women who gets dressed ever so effortlessly every morning, these are the culottes for you. They're simple but they send the message that you have your life together. Who really care if that's true or not? Available in UK size 6 to 18.

9Freedom First

Pleated Culottes

£39.99

Zara

Just think how much freedom you'll have in these. You can eat what you want, sit how you want, do whatever you want. Wide-legged is the way to go, I'm telling you. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

Once you buy one pair, you're guaranteed to be back for more.