The Best Culottes To Wear For Spring, Because Everyone's Going Mad For The Liberating Style
Have you ever thought about the history of what you wear? Many may know the origins of denim and the story of how women came to wear trousers, but what about some of the weirder styles out there? Like culottes, for example. The wide-legged cropped trousers are back again this season, reviving the discussion of how the item came into existence. With their feminist history, it's no wonder the high street is full of culottes to wear this spring.
According to The Costume Society, culottes were first donned in the 1500s by aristocratic men in France. Women didn't get their turn in the freeing look until the Victorian era when certain females wanted to comfortably ride horses and cycle. Early women's culottes, however, looked like a long skirt to any outside eyes.
It wasn't until the 1930s that culottes that looked like trousers were introduced into society. Famed designer Elsa Schiaparelli's culottes "caused much controversy" on the streets of London and were "loudly condemned by the British press," writes Dilys Blum in her 2003 book, Shocking! The Art and Fashion of Elsa Schiaparelli.
A revolutionary design for women at the time, culottes are seeing a resurgence in 2019. Global fashion search platform Lyst recently saw a 41 percent increase in searches for the item. The company noted its users favoured Gucci culottes, but you don't have to spend an absolute fortune to get on board with the trend.
Here are a few liberating looks straight from the high street.
1Straight Off The Catwalk
2Go Denim
3The All-Day Option
Plus Black Faux Leather Belt Detail Culotte
£28
PrettyLittleThing
OK, so these may not be great for sticky summer days. But the UK's springtime weather tends to be on the chillier side, making a chic pair of faux leather culottes the ideal day-to-night look. The item comes in three colours: black, cream, and nude. Available in UK size 16 to 26.
4A Springtime Palette
5A Velvet Dream
6Animal Time
Large Dalmation Spot Tie Waist Culottes
£16
£10
Boohoo
Whether it's street style or the catwalk, animal print is everywhere. Yes, everyone else may be flaunting their tiger stripes and reptilian scales, but you can pay homage to the canine world in dalmation spots. Opt for a traditional black-and-white pair or these orange-brown culottes. The style is currently only available in UK size 6, 8, and 12.
7Stripe Central
8The Sophisticated One
Belted Paperbag Culottes
£69
COS
If you want to look like one of those women who gets dressed ever so effortlessly every morning, these are the culottes for you. They're simple but they send the message that you have your life together. Who really care if that's true or not? Available in UK size 6 to 18.
9Freedom First
Once you buy one pair, you're guaranteed to be back for more.