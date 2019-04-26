In the era of Brexit and divisive politics, one thing the nation can agree on is the legendary Sir David Attenborough. People of all generations have experienced the wisdom and breathtaking wildlife footage brought forward by the iconic presenter, both of which have been featured in a string of top-notch nature documentaries. In fact, Attenborough has gifted audiences with so much amazing content that it might be difficult to single out his very best moments. So, if you're having trouble doing so, look no further, because I've listed the best David Attenborough TV moments to jog your memory.

The 92 year-old's latest release, Our Planet, proves that the veteran TV presenter is showing no signs of slowing down. The eight-part documentary series debuted on Netflix in early April, and wowed audiences with yet more incredible scenes. It was guided by Attenborough's world famous narration — which has been enjoyed by audiences throughout his impressive career. Throughout the years, Attenborough has played with a family of gorillas, bumped into a group of cannibals in the jungle, got up close and personal with an adorable baby rhino, captured some of the world's rarest animals on camera, and perhaps most importantly, brought worldwide attention to the increasing threat of climate change. And here are just some of his best television moments.

1. Playing With Gorillas In 'Life on Earth,' 1979 BBC Earth on YouTube What is arguably Attenborough's most iconic television moment came way back in 1979 during Life on Earth. In one segment of the show, the broadcaster came across a family of gorillas on the border of Rwanda and Zaire. Attenborough then went on to directly address the camera, and the viewers watching at home, as the gorillas casually climbed on top of him and continued to play in the most adorable way.

2. The Baby Rhino In 'Africa,' 2013 BBC on YouTube The BBC series Africa exposed viewers to the wonderful wildlife and habitats of the African continent, and one incredible moment between Attenborough and a visually-impaired baby rhino caught the attention of people watching around the world. In what was revealed to be an unplanned piece of footage, Attenborough emotionally embraces a blind baby rhino, which is shown to respond to the presenter in the most beautiful way. A real tearjerker.

3. 'Our Planet,' 2019 Netflix on YouTube There are many amazing individual moments featured throughout this magnificent Netflix series, however, the project overall stands for something much bigger. The eight-part documentary highlights the increasingly damaging effect climate change is having on our landscapes and wildlife all around the world in sometimes shocking detail. As well as providing an important message, Our Planet also provides some of the most breathtaking footage ever seen in a wildlife documentary — a must watch for Attenborough fans.

4. The Lyrebird In 'The Life of Birds,' 1998 BBC Studios on YouTube The 1998 series The Life of Birds did exactly what the title suggests, and documented the often hard-to-capture shenanigans of the world's most spectacular birds. However, one moment in particular stood out when Sir David somehow managed to capture footage of a lyrebird perfectly mimicking the sounds of the surrounding forest. The noises recreated by the lyrebird included the click of the cameraman's lens, a nearby car alarm, and even chainsaws used by the surrounding woodcutters.

5. The Blue Whale In 'The Blue Planet,' 2001 BBC Studios on YouTube The groundbreaking series The Blue Planet displayed the wonder of the world's oceans to audiences across the globe. Although boasting many incredible scenes, a clear highlight of the 2001 documentary was seen during aerial footage of the rare blue whale. The majestic footage displayed the blue whale, which is known as being the largest animal on Earth, as it slowly drifted through the water and momentarily breached the ocean's surface. I, for one, am extremely grateful that Sir David brought this moment into our living rooms.

6. Attenborough And The Sloth In 'The Life of Mammals," 2002 BBC Earth on YouTube Attenborough took a break from his usual softer speaking voice during an interaction with a slot in the 2002 series, The Life of Mammals. In what is one of the more light-hearted moments from his catalogue of nature series, the 92 year-old jokingly says "boo" to a nearby sloth, before continuing on to list an array of fascinating facts about the animal.