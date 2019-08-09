Summer may still be raging in the UK, but that doesn't stop stores from releasing their colder weather collections. In the past few weeks, almost every high street brand has unveiled coats, cosy knits, and striking boots. So if you're already looking to buy next season's clothes, here's the best high street autumn 2019 collections to take a look at.

Next season is all about making a statement — whether that's opting for a classically minimalist look or a print-tastic ensemble. Several high street stores have chosen to look back in time for their collections with Reserved's designs harking back to the Edwardian period and Topshop choosing a more contemporary '80s vibe. Why not mix and match eras for the ultimate retro look?

Luxurious fabrics appear heavily too. Silky dresses aren't going anywhere as your strappy summer styles are given a long-sleeved update. Cashmere and lace pop up every now and then along with fashion's new favourite material: corduroy.

Layering seems to be the big trend. So whether you want to pair a dress over trousers or pile on tops of varying lengths, you have the freedom to dress exactly as you please. Here's a few collections to get you in the mood for autumn.

1. Reserved RESERVED on YouTube Step back in time, thanks to Reserved's autumn 2019 collection. Now available both in-store and online, it revolves around a retro bohemian theme that combines 1950s wallpaper prints with vintage Edwardian detailing. Think satin dresses, midi skirts, and striking blouses in luxe florals along with shearling, snakeskin, and lacy collars. Sizes tend to range from a UK 4 to 18.

2. Weekday Weekday Weekday, unlike a lot of the rest, has gone simple with its pre-autumn 2019 collection. Featuring a palette of bubblegum pink, nude, and monochromatic tones, it includes tie dye prints, tactile knits, and patent pieces. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

3. Topshop Topshop on YouTube OK, so Topshop's Idol collection is technically a pre-autumn range, but its transitional nature means it'll work throughout the warmer autumn months. The brand's design director, Anthony Cuthbertson, told Glamour the collection is inspired by music icons including Joan Jett, Patti Smith, and Debbie Harry. Fusing '80s boilersuits and leather pieces with fierce prints and Western boots, it's a rock 'n' roll masterpiece. Available in a UK 4 to 18.

4. & Other Stories & Other Stories & Other Stories has released a snippet of its new season collection. Designed in the brand's Paris atelier, it's "a fresh take on the '70s" with plenty of popping pink and stand-out croc prints. Think cord blazers, retro florals, and dresses that double up as a dramatically long cardigan and you're on the right track. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

5. Zara zara on YouTube Zara's new season has a decadent, romantic, aristocratic feel. But there is another side to it: Punk 2.0. Recently released, these pieces can be layered one over the other for a carefree '80s look. Creased fabrics meet striking shades, lacy fabrics, and unmissable boots. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

6. Whistles Whistles It may be a little on the pricy side, but Whistles' new Limited Edition collection is well worth the investment. Everything, from the corduroy jumpsuits to the map printed skirt, has an effortless feel about it. Patterns are big once again with colours ranging from wearable neutrals to recognisable woodland hues. Plus, there's plenty of luxurious fabrics, including cashmere and silk. Available in UK 4 to 16.