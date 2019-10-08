The formula for the perfect horror film has been hotly debated among movie makers and film buffs for decades now, and it looks like the furore around this topic won't be cooling down any time soon. So, when it comes to picking the best horror films on Netflix UK, some of our choices are bound to be controversial, but stick with us — we're sure there's something in this list to satisfy every taste.
Horror fans fall into very distinct categories: are you a traditionalist, with every Hitchcock movie ever made in your personal collection, or a modernist, AKA the first person in line for Jordan Peele's new era-defining flick? Or maybe you're a steadfast Stephen King fan with some serious *thoughts* on the new It adaptations? Whichever camp you fall into, picking out something to watch among Netflix UK's vast horror selection is far from easy. So we've done the hard work for you. Below is a list of the very best horror films on Netflix UK that you can settle down with on a movie night with friends, a cosy date night when you're keen to have a snuggle, or — if you're brave enough — an evening in alone. But be careful: these movies are not for the faint hearted. You have been warned.
'Psycho'
Often cited as the beginning of the slasher genre, Psycho is a must-see for every horror fan. Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece developed a lot of the tropes and motifs used in horror today, while also changing the film landscape immeasurably since its release in 1960.
Starring Anthony Perkins (who plays Norman Bates) and Janet Leigh (in the role of Marion Crane), Psycho will make you think twice when booking into a motel. Especially if a mysterious house on a hill resides nearby. — Sophie McEvoy
'Misery'
If you’re on a Stephen King kick thanks to his ongoing film adaptation renaissance, then you need to see this classic. Starring Kathy Bates and James Caan, Misery follows novelist Paul Sheldon as he is kidnapped and held captive by deranged fan and nurse Annie Wilkes. During his captivity, she forces him to rewrite manuscripts of his book series to her liking, while torturing him in the process.
Misery would also be a horrifyingly perfect companion to Psycho if you’re prepping for a Halloween marathon. Two films are both set in isolated locations and feature chilling villains that have become icons of horror cinema. Sounds like my kind of movie night. — Sophie McEvoy
'Final Destination 5'
While the first four films aren’t available to stream on Netflix, Final Destination is one of those horror franchises that doesn’t require you to keep tabs on the overarching story. The plot of each film remains the same: after escaping death, a group of people are stalked by a supernatural entity that goes after them one by one — usually by seemingly mundane means. And, boy, does Final Destination 5 contain an ample amount of normal situations to become terrified about. After watching this instalment, prepare to develop irrational fears of things like laser eye surgery, working out at the gym, and acupuncture. — Sophie McEvoy
'The Silence Of The Lambs'
More psychological thriller than horror, but still very much worthy of a mention, The Silence of the Lambs uses tight framing and uncomfortably close POV shots to intimidate and terrify viewers psychologically. This, along with the crimes committed by serial killers Hannibal Lecter (played by Anthony Hopkins) and Buffalo Bill (played by Ted Levine), will leave you feeling fairly shaken up.
There’s a reason why The Silence of the Lambs received a lot of critical acclaim, and you need to see it to truly understand what all the fuss is about. — Sophie McEvoy
Orphan
There’s nothing like a creepy child to haunt your nightmares, and watching Orphan will achieve just that. The film follows a couple (played by Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard) as they adopt 9-year-old Esther (played by Isabelle Furhman).
After fitting into their lives perfectly, Esther begins to display strange and terrifying behaviour, which eventually leads the couple to believe that there’s something terribly wrong with their adopted daughter.
The film has recently found traction again due to a bizarre case in the States where a couple adopted a Ukrainian child who they now believe is an adult woman. The case is ongoing, but the alleged similarities are eerie AF. — Sophie McEvoy