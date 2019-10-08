The Best Horror Films On Netflix UK

Often cited as the beginning of the slasher genre, Psycho is a must-see for every horror fan. Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece developed a lot of the tropes and motifs used in horror today, while also changing the film landscape immeasurably since its release in 1960.

Starring Anthony Perkins (who plays Norman Bates) and Janet Leigh (in the role of Marion Crane), Psycho will make you think twice when booking into a motel. Especially if a mysterious house on a hill resides nearby. — Sophie McEvoy

