Have you noticed that some of your plants thrive, while others wilt away? Believe it or not, astrology might have something to do with it — and learning the best plant for your zodiac sign might help turn your black thumb green. When it comes to plants, novice plant owners learn pretty quickly that different ones take very different care. If you over water an African violet, for example, you're going to have the same result as if you under water a monstera. That is — you're going to have a dead plant.

And this is where your star sign, aka the main sign in your birth chart, comes in. Each star sign has its own qualities and quirks, and that's going to affect how you care for you plants. For example, if you're someone who's going to be constantly checking on the plant, like a Gemini, then maybe a low-maintenance succulent isn't going to be the best fit for you. On the other hand, if you like to travel a bunch, like a Sagittarius, then you shouldn't go for a high-maintenance plant, like fiddle leaf fig.

Of course, not every Capricorn will be too busy to properly care for their indoor garden, but by playing to your star sign's strengths, you can give your plants their best chance at flourishing. Here's the best plant for each zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

1. Aries: Firetail Chenile Tina Gong/Bustle As the first star sign in the cycle, Aires are born between March 21 and April 19. They're a fiery bunch, prone to both passion and impatience. Their symbol is the Ram — an animal that's definitely known for its temper. Paula Pavlova, a yoga instructor and astrologer, and cofounder of the MoonBox, a monthly mindful beauty and wellness kit curated for every phase of the moon, tells Bustle that Aries should look for vibrant, colorful plants that help feed that vibrant nature. "Aries, you love to tend to anything that reminds you to feed your internal flame!" Pavlova says. "You thrive off colorful and exciting experiences and this vibrant plant is the perfect everyday reminder to always live life to the fullest while savoring the simple and beautiful things that surround you."

2. Taurus: Money Tree Tina Gong/Bustle People born between April 20 and May 20 are Taurus, which is represented by the bull. They're a grounded earth sign, which contributes to their ability to easily make money. They're solid and reliable, but can sometimes be stubborn. You know, like a bull. Pavlova says Taurus can add a little extra grounding and money luck with a money tree. "Tauruses are at their best when they feel fully supported and financially stable," Pavlova says. "This may be because out of all the signs, Taurus tends to have the greatest affinity towards the finer things in life, which makes a luscious Money Tree, the right plant to keep you grounded and patient in the pursuit of all of your goals."

3. Gemini: Succulents Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini are born between May 21 and June 20 and are represented by twins. Because they're an air sign, they can be a little flighty, but are also really curious and are always learning. They're also great communicators and tend to be drawn to creative careers. Because Geminis don't like routine, Pavlova recommends a plant that doesn't need too much constant care. "Airy and sometimes aloof by nature, a Gemini does not love to be held down by routine," Pavlova says. "For this reason, any plant that is difficult to kill is probably the best bet for a Gemini’s jet setting lifestyle. Succulents are fun, flirtatious, and thrive when left to their own devices, just like you Gemini, without the need for constant care."

4. Cancer: Water Lily Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is the crab, born between June 21 and July 22. They can be a bit moody, but they're also imaginative and loyal to those that they love. Their element is water, and Pavlova recommends a water flower for these little crabs. "Water lilies are graceful flowers that softly rest on the surface of the water, the ruling element of a cozy Cancer who loves nothing more than to bathe in the shallow waters and bask in the sunlight like their symbolic creature, the crab," Pavlova says.

5. Leo: Fire Spinner Ice Plant Tina Gong/Bustle Fiery Leos are born between July 23 and August 22. They optimistic and creative, but are also thought to be lazy and a little inflexible. As a sun sign, Pavlova recommends an equally fiery plant for Leos. "The Fire Spinner Ice Plant grows in a variety of vibrant colors that are sure to draw in one’s attention and keep it with their stunning presence," Pavlova says. "Leo, you are a natural born leader and just like these standout flowers, you were born to color the world with your bold, brave, and inspiring ideas."

6. Virgo: Orchids Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos are born between August 23 and September 22 and are represented by the maiden or virgin. They're not great at expressing their feelings and they may be a bit conservative. But they're especially known for being hardworking and careful, which is why Pavlova recommends a plant that needs a lot of special care to thrive. "Orchids are very particular blossoms that greatly prefer meticulous and regular care to express their full beauty," Pavlova says. "Virgos aren’t very different. You, dear Virgo, are a caretaker, earth lover, and pure representation of goddess energy when tended to properly. When caring for your orchid, think of it as your self and give this delicate flower all the care and attention to detail you too deserve and need."

7. Libra: Jasmine Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are born between September 23 and October 22. They're represented by the scale, because they're very into balance and symmetry in all aspects of their lives. They're also really into fairness, but they can be a little self pitying and they're known for carrying a judge. The Libra focus on fairness and balance makes Pavlova think they'll love one of the most fragrant, lovely flowers. "Jasmine is the essence of beauty, not only in its rapid growth and blossoms but also in its remarkable and recognizable scent," Pavlova says. "Libras represent beauty, justice, and balance, which are all qualities you will find in your rapid, expansive, and always beautifully balanced way a jasmine vine grows."

8. Scorpio: Roses Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are represented by scorpions and are born between October 23 and November 21. They're passionate and assertive, but can also tend toward violence. What could be a better fit this passionate sign than the classic flower of love? "Of all the signs, Scorpio is definitely the one that requires the most romantic, passionate, and personal moments to feel fully themselves throughout all the rich array of emotions they feel," Pavlova says. "Roses are the quintessential romantic expression of mother earth, releasing sensual scents and reminding us to enjoy not only the blossoms but also the thorns in order to fully experience all emotions to their fullest effect."

9. Sagittarius: Lavender Bushes Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius are born between November 22 and December 21. Their symbol is the archer and they love to explore, travel, and experience new things. But they can be a little blunt and might be impatient when people aren't getting what they're putting out. But it's Sagittarius' need for balance in all their curiosity that leads Pavlova to recommend lavender to this generous sign. "Dreamy and always optimistic, lavender bushes are the perfect compliment to the always joyful Sagittarius energy that this sign emits," Pavlova says. "Lavender is known for its natural ability to release stress as well as its ability to calm the nervous system enough to let go of any negativity and welcome positivity — the most notable trait of a fully balanced Sag."

10. Capricorn: Rosemary Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 19 and their symbol is the goat. For this practical and responsible sign, Pavolva recommends an equally practical and useful plant. "Rosemary is such a versatile, sturdy, and invigorating plant that can be used in a variety of ways, supporting a variety of health benefits," Pavlova says. "Capricorns are known for their steadfast, goal-oriented, and purposeful ways of being, making a rosemary bush not only a great treat to care for but to utilize as well."

11. Aquarius: Peace Lily Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius are an air sign, born between January 20 and February 21. They're represented by the water carrier and it's a good fit, because they want to metaphorically carry water for the whole world. Natural-born humanitarians, Aquarius want to make a difference in the world. "Peace and humanitarian efforts run through your blood, Aquarius," Pavlova says. "You are here to bring new and ingenious ways of thinking to our society and this is a big role! Keep a peace lily in your home or garden to remind you of your life’s purpose and mission with each bloom."