These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Pickiest Daters

It’s only natural to have a few must-have qualities in mind when you’re looking for a partner. You might keep an eye out for someone funny, loyal, well-read, well-traveled — or all of the above — and there’s nothing wrong with that.

When it comes to picky daters, however, the list of what they hope to find in a partner is often a mile long. It’s likely to include impossible-to-find characteristics and attributes, too. Instead of having a vague vision in mind while they swipe on apps, picky daters like to hold out for someone who fits their type to a T.

In terms of astrology, certain zodiac signs are notoriously picky daters. For some, it’s because they hold onto lessons learned from past relationships and messy breakups. If anyone reminds them of an ex, even to the smallest degree, they won’t bother pursuing the connection. They’d rather be single than risk ending up with someone who isn’t a perfect match.

For others, their pickiness stems from the desire to create a very specific lifestyle. They have a vision board for their wedding, pictured their future in vivid detail, and are now searching for someone who perfectly fits into the plan. Not only do they go through bios with a fine-tooth comb, but they’re also harsh critics on a first date.

While there’s nothing wrong with being choosy, it can be tough for them to have fun and take risks while dating. Here, the three zodiac signs most likely to be picky when dating in love.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

Renata Angerami/E+/Getty Images

It’s very rare for a Virgo to meet up with people just for fun. Instead of keeping an open mind on a date, they tend to go in like a detective. As a practical earth sign, Virgos hate wasting their time, so if someone isn’t checking all of their must-have boxes, they’ll move on in a flash.

Virgos are also ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, which means they aren’t afraid to grill potential partners, either. After playing detective, they’ll put on their interviewer hat and ask about their date’s goals for the future. Some Virgos might even dig for family history, relationship lore, breakup stories, or whatever else they think might reveal the true character of their date.

When a Virgo finally finds a partner they can see a future with, they take the relationship very seriously. They rest easy knowing their pickiness has likely landed them with someone who will be in their life long-term.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

ToucanStudios/E+/Getty Images

When dating, Scorpios are very much aware of the ~vibe~ someone brings to the table. This sign, ruled by philosophical Pluto, can detect someone’s energy a mile away. They know immediately when it’s a match — and when it’s not.

After a first date, a Scorpio might call their friends and rattle off everything that went wrong, versus looking for what could be right. While others often encourage them to “keep an open mind,” a Scorpio would rather be happy alone than force it with someone just for the sake of being in a relationship. While others call them picky, Scorpios believe they’re just being safe.

As an intuitive water sign, Scorpios feel their emotions deeply, and it’s why they have to be careful when letting new people into their lives. If they decide to let their guard down for you, it’s likely because they already sussed out the situation and decided you were worth it.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

LPETTET/E+/Getty Images

Nobody gets the ick faster than an Aquarius. A cheesy joke, a poorly-timed text, and even a weird order at a restaurant will turn them right off. Once this air sign has checked out emotionally, there’s no coming back.

Aquarians are drawn to relationships, but they have a very specific idea of what a romantic one should look like. As a quirky sign ruled by rebellious Uranus, they appreciate offbeat people and unique connections, even though they know those qualities are hard to find in a romantic connection.

Like Scorpios, Aquarians are happy to be alone until they find someone who fits the idealized partner they’ve painted in their head. They’re a sign who knows what they want, and they’re more than happy to take their time to find it.