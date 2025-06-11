Nails
TikTok's Colorful "Dopamine Nail" Trend Will Boost Your Mood
It’s Addison Rae-approved.
Neutral nails never go out of style. A sheer pink? A soft butter yellow? These shades are always going to be perfect for any occasion imaginable, from weddings to work events. But if you want a manicure that makes you smile every time you look down, it’s time for a set of “dopamine nails.”
If you have a fun TikTok FYP, then you might remember the “dopamine dressing” trend from a few years ago. The idea was to wear bright colors and style yourself in a way that boosted your mood. Think a hot pink top, lime green pants, and bright blue shoes. By having fun with your look, you could release a few more feel-good hormones — or, at the very least, bring a little levity to your wardrobe.
The same theory applies to dopamine nails, which are all about using bright polishes, painting every nail a different color, and getting cute, eclectic designs. The look is currently going viral, especially after Addison Rae’s recent rainbow set.
In a viral TikTok, creator @111maimai111 showed herself stopping to look down at her manicure. “POV: Using my nails as a dopamine hit during the day,” she said in the clip. In her comments, someone said, “[Bright nails] are so good for my mental health.” Another wrote, “Bonus dopamine if they are sparkly!”
Here, nine dopamine-inducing nail art ideas to try this summer for a chic mood boost.
1Cheerful Neons
It’s impossible to feel sad when you’re wearing a set of mismatched neon nails. Rainy day? Bored at work? Bummed about a breakup? Simply look down at your bright fingertips to perk up.
2Pick Five
You know how it feels impossible to pick one polish shade at the salon? With this trend, you don’t have to decide. Similar to the “Skittles” mani, dopamine nails are all about adding as many colors to your fingertips as you like.
3Coming Up Rainbows
If you don’t want an all-over wash of color, go for French tips. Try a classic rainbow or randomly choose five colors that catch your eye. This set features two diagonal stripes for a fresh candy-like finish.
4Swirls & Smileys
Think about all the things that make you happy — strawberries, flowers, smiley faces — and add them to your nails. With this trend, you can’t go overboard.
5Ombré Barbie
When in doubt, think pink. This ombré set fades from neon orange to hot pink. Not only is it perfect for summer — imagine how pretty it would look in a pool — but it’ll also add a vibrant pop to your overall ‘fit.
6Mismatched Details
One way to rock dopamine nails is to let your nail artist have free rein. Ask them to experiment with different designs and doodles. It’ll be a thrill to see what they come up with.
7Block Party
This color block set allows you to pick 10 different nail polish shades. It’s like giving your inner child a massive box of crayons. How could you not be happy?
8So Juicy
Cute fruit decals on your fingertips are a happy vibe. Create the zesty salad of your dreams with whatever juicy selection you like, from watermelons to lemons, cherries, strawberries, and more.
9Funky Art
Dopamine nail art can be anything — as long as it makes you happy. Take inspo from this vibrant set with its pink and blue tiger stripes and yellow sun faces. The goal is to skip the neutrals and have a little more fun.