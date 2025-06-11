TikTok's Colorful "Dopamine Nail" Trend Will Boost Your Mood

Neutral nails never go out of style. A sheer pink? A soft butter yellow? These shades are always going to be perfect for any occasion imaginable, from weddings to work events. But if you want a manicure that makes you smile every time you look down, it’s time for a set of “dopamine nails.”

If you have a fun TikTok FYP, then you might remember the “dopamine dressing” trend from a few years ago. The idea was to wear bright colors and style yourself in a way that boosted your mood. Think a hot pink top, lime green pants, and bright blue shoes. By having fun with your look, you could release a few more feel-good hormones — or, at the very least, bring a little levity to your wardrobe.

The same theory applies to dopamine nails, which are all about using bright polishes, painting every nail a different color, and getting cute, eclectic designs. The look is currently going viral, especially after Addison Rae’s recent rainbow set.

In a viral TikTok, creator @111maimai111 showed herself stopping to look down at her manicure. “POV: Using my nails as a dopamine hit during the day,” she said in the clip. In her comments, someone said, “[Bright nails] are so good for my mental health.” Another wrote, “Bonus dopamine if they are sparkly!”

Here, nine dopamine-inducing nail art ideas to try this summer for a chic mood boost.

1 Cheerful Neons Instagram/@melly.k.nails It’s impossible to feel sad when you’re wearing a set of mismatched neon nails. Rainy day? Bored at work? Bummed about a breakup? Simply look down at your bright fingertips to perk up.

2 Pick Five Instagram/@orosobeauty You know how it feels impossible to pick one polish shade at the salon? With this trend, you don’t have to decide. Similar to the “Skittles” mani, dopamine nails are all about adding as many colors to your fingertips as you like.

3 Coming Up Rainbows Instagram/@amberjhnails If you don’t want an all-over wash of color, go for French tips. Try a classic rainbow or randomly choose five colors that catch your eye. This set features two diagonal stripes for a fresh candy-like finish.

4 Swirls & Smileys Instagram/@noellefuyunails Think about all the things that make you happy — strawberries, flowers, smiley faces — and add them to your nails. With this trend, you can’t go overboard.

5 Ombré Barbie Instagram/@eg.nails.onglerie When in doubt, think pink. This ombré set fades from neon orange to hot pink. Not only is it perfect for summer — imagine how pretty it would look in a pool — but it’ll also add a vibrant pop to your overall ‘fit.

6 Mismatched Details Instagram/@asencioviera One way to rock dopamine nails is to let your nail artist have free rein. Ask them to experiment with different designs and doodles. It’ll be a thrill to see what they come up with.

7 Block Party Instagram/@digitalis_nails This color block set allows you to pick 10 different nail polish shades. It’s like giving your inner child a massive box of crayons. How could you not be happy?

8 So Juicy Instagram/@jark.nails Cute fruit decals on your fingertips are a happy vibe. Create the zesty salad of your dreams with whatever juicy selection you like, from watermelons to lemons, cherries, strawberries, and more.