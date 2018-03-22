The Best "Millennial A Quote" Tweets To Make You Laugh Uncontrollably
Millennials get a pretty tough rap. All of our stereotypes generally focus around being lazily dependent on technology, highly addicted to social media, and obsessed with our own image. But in my humble opinion, there is so much more to our generation than meets the eye. For example, did you know than anyone born between the years 1981 and 1996 are considered to be millennials? That's a huge age range. But still, older generations tend to poke fun at Gen Y, which is why when people started tweeting out quotes for millennials, using the hashtag #MillennialAQuote, I snorted out my organic, free range, gluten free, probiotic kombucha (or whatever people think our generation drinks all day).
One attribute that I truly admire about most millennials is that our access to technology has made us more curious, and as a byproduct, incredibly innovative: we are in no way afraid to dream big. My co-workers and friends are always brainstorming up the next app that will make everyone's lives just a little bit easier, or a new website that can help disaster relief, or even a blog that will inspire taste and make people laugh. I am always impressed by my peers' ability to pioneer the impossible, as well as their genuine desire to change the course of history. But still, even I have to admit some of these "millennial" quotes are just too accurate. Take a look at some of the best ones below:
19The Real Love Of My Life
I love kale chips and I'm not afraid to admit it.
Whether you're a Twitter-obsessed young millennial who is always checking her Instagram likes, or an old-school millennial that's still reminiscing about the golden days of AIM and Myspace, these tweets are sure to make you giggle. And OK, maybe we do love kale chips and snapchat, but know what else we love? Standing up for equal opportunity and fighting for justice! And fine, acai bowls too.