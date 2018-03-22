Millennials get a pretty tough rap. All of our stereotypes generally focus around being lazily dependent on technology, highly addicted to social media, and obsessed with our own image. But in my humble opinion, there is so much more to our generation than meets the eye. For example, did you know than anyone born between the years 1981 and 1996 are considered to be millennials? That's a huge age range. But still, older generations tend to poke fun at Gen Y, which is why when people started tweeting out quotes for millennials, using the hashtag #MillennialAQuote, I snorted out my organic, free range, gluten free, probiotic kombucha (or whatever people think our generation drinks all day).

One attribute that I truly admire about most millennials is that our access to technology has made us more curious, and as a byproduct, incredibly innovative: we are in no way afraid to dream big. My co-workers and friends are always brainstorming up the next app that will make everyone's lives just a little bit easier, or a new website that can help disaster relief, or even a blog that will inspire taste and make people laugh. I am always impressed by my peers' ability to pioneer the impossible, as well as their genuine desire to change the course of history. But still, even I have to admit some of these "millennial" quotes are just too accurate. Take a look at some of the best ones below:

1 A Spin On A Kennedy Classic This is a bit cynical in my opinion but — networking, am I right?

2 Weather Channel Realness This is too true....

3 If Twitter Was A Rocket Launch TBH my mom still can't figure out how to untag pictures on Facebook. She just blocks the person that posted them!

4 Bitcoin Really Is The New Wall Street I still don't really get how bitcoin works, but yes.

5 Veni Vidi Vici OK, but did you save that snap to camera roll??

6 Jonas Brothers Meets Marie Antoinette The French revolution was never the same.

7 Wiser Words Have Never Been Spoken Is this what Gary Oldman won the Oscar for?

8 I Love This Classic Reggae Hit I don't think this is what Bob Marley would have wanted.

9 Hamlet Is Rolling Over In His Grave Could this have been Shakespeare's true question all along?

10 Abraham Lincoln's Most Famous Speech I can't even remember what happened last week.

11 Dirty Harry Uses Tinder I think he totally swiped left. He has way higher standards.

12 Is It Paleo Though? This was my favorite childhood book growing up!

13 Wi-Fi Or Die Trying Honestly, when my phone automatically syncs to someone's Wi-Fi, it totally makes my day.

14 To Like Or Be Liked 1,000 likes??? Must be an influencer.

15 The Real Truth Be Told Cough. Which actually is fear itself.

16 When Joining Them Is A Lame Second Option This is too good. A true subtweet is hard to master.

17 Caught In Deep Philosophical Thought Uh oh. Going to be thinking about this one for a long time.

18 To Use On Your Next Date I thought vaping was supposed to make people happy, but what do I know?