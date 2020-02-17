Along with the joy of a three-day weekend, Presidents' Day brings with it all sorts of deals and steals on the internet, particularly in the technology department. So if you're in the market for a new TV, or happen to spot Apple airpods on sale, now may be the best time to snag them.

Presidents' Day is quickly becoming one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Along with the likes of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even Valentine's Day, it seems Americans are using these holidays to scour the web with the goal of finding a great gift, and/or snagging an item for themselves that's been steeply (although temporarily) discounted.

There's lots to be had in the beauty, home, and clothing realms, but uncovering a discount on something that's typically super pricy, like a laptop or smartwatch, can be the most gratifying. These items are ones you may want to save up for, and it can be tough to "proceed to checkout" without feeling a bit guilty.

If your tech life is in desperate need of an update, though, read on below for the best Presidents' Day technology sales, that you can find online February 17.

Target

TVs: If you've been meaning to upgrade your TV, these models are upo 30% off.

Apple AirPods: It may be time to finally get a pair of AirPods for $139.99, in order to get through the day tangle-free. The version with the wireless charging case is available, too, for $169.99.

Printers: For those moments when you really need a hardcopy, here are a few printers that are up to 30% off.

Fujifilm Instax Link Printer: And for when you want real pictures, go ahead and snag this Instax printer for $89.99.

Amazon

Kindle: The brand new Kindle from Amazon features an adjustable front light, for all your reading needs. And it's only $89.99.

Google Pixel: If you need a new phone, and could see yourself taking photos at night, you might want to give the new Google Pixel a try, for $599.

Dyson V8 Animal: This is still on the pricy side, but if you'd like to vacuum your apartment without cords, and use a washable filter, you can for $329.99.

Simfonio Electric Pressure Cooker: The Simfonio Electric Pressure Cooker will sit neatly on your counter. And if you buy it with Amazon Prime for $57.53, you're fave foods will be simmering away in no time.

Fitbit Versa 2: Now you can track your steps, and your stages of sleep, with this cool smartwatch for $182.89.

Best Buy

Apple iPad: Best Buy has quite a few Apple products on sale this Presidents Day, including the latest iPad model for $249.99.

Apple HomePod: You can control this speaker with your voice, and the help of Siri, to not only play music, but to control your other home accessories for $249.99

Beats by Dr. Dre: These Powerbeats Wireless headphones, which are going for $89.99, only take five minutes to charge for an entire hour's worth of music. They're sweat and water resistant, too, so you can wear them at the gym.

Lenovo Ideadpad 1 14" Laptop: This small laptop, on sale for $169.99, is perfect for all your daily computer needs, and can hold its charge for up to 8 hours.

Dell

XPS 15 Laptop: This is the world's smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop, according to Dell, and it's on sale for $1199.99.

Inspiron 14 5000: Save $208 on this two-in-one laptop.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop: This touch laptop, on sale for $1175.99, features an HD webcam and impressive graphics card.

Walmart

Samsung LED Smart TV: If you're used to watching Netflix on a tiny laptop, here's your chance to upgrade to 50" shiny inches of LED screen, all for $295.

Oral-B Toothbrush: Yes, this electric toothbrush counts as technology. And at only $24.97, it features a two-minute timer so you know how long to brush, in order to keep your teeth extra clean.

With that, it seems like today might be the day to grab a few tech-y items, all while saving a couple bucks.