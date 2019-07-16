Prime Day is a great day to stock up on pretty much everything you need — from makeup remover wipes to pool floats to Instant Pots and more. But this cyber shopping holiday is also great for another kind of satisfying deal. A bevy of the sex toys that Amazon sells are on sale for Prime day, which means that you can all manner of bedroom gadgets for bargains — and those things don't typically run cheap.

Whether you're a sex toy newbie looking to test drive their first vibe, or an old pro who wants to round out their well-worn toy collection scroll on. Ahead, find the best sex toys on discount for Amazon Prime Day.

47% Off Womanizer Pro40 Sensual Pleasure Enhancer Womanizer Pro40 Sensual Pleasure Enhancer $129 $69 | Amazon See On Amazon Womanizer's Pro40 pleasure enhancer offers touchless stimulation that can be used in the bed or bath, thanks to its easy-to-use waterproof design. Comprised of hypoallergenic and phthalate-free medical silicone, the product offers a healthy approach to sexual wellness that has often been unmatched by other devices in its class.

8% Off Acvioo Cordless Electric Full Body Massager Acvioo Cordless Electric Full Body Massager $40 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Compact but powerful, the Acvioo offers 10 levels of intensity for massaging relief anywhere on the body. The unique mushroom-shaped design is made from medical grade silicone, and since it's waterproof, can be used in the shower or bath. A quick-charging USB cord makes it convenient to take on the go.

29% Off Cordless Wand Massager Cordless Wand Massager with 20 Vibration Modes, Waterproof & Whisper Quiet $28 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With 8 powerful speeds and 20 frequencies, this cordless wand massager will easily help you to relax and soothe sore and aching muscles with a touch of a button. Thanks to its compact construction, it's also easy to carry so that you can also relieve stress on the go.

35% Off Kegel Exercise Weights Kegel Exercise Weights $21 $13.70 | Amazon See On Amazon Adorime's kegel exercise weights make it safer and easier to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles than ever before. Both BPA and phthalate-free, these medical-grade weights, which are doctor recommended and designed, have received the attention of many fans who rave about their results.

34% Off Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-Pulse Clitoris Stimulator Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-Pulse Clitoris Stimulator $50 $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Using a combination of suction and pulsations, the Satisfyer mimics the feeling of oral sex with pressure waves. The silicone head offers 11 levels of quiet intensity, and, thanks to its waterproof rating, can even go in the shower.

20% Off IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring (waterproof & rechargeable) $25.96 $20.77 | Amazon See On Amazon For couples or individuals, this silicone vibrating ring is super quiet and powerful with seven different speed modes for your pleasure. It's also rechargeable by USB and a top pick with 850 4-star reviews.

51% Off Clitoral & G-Spot Vibrator Clitoral & G-Spot Vibrator (waterproof & rechargeable) $59 $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for both couples and self-use, this clitoral & g-spot vibrator offers dual stimulation that can be controlled either manually or by wireless remote. Thanks to its waterproof design and compact size, it travels easily and can be used just about anywhere you desire.

25% Off Magic Wand Original Massager with Lubricant Magic Wand Original Massager with Lubricant (8oz) $75 $56 | Amazon See On Amazon Known for its superior power and unique design, few massagers are as iconic as the Magic Wand. The spongey, spherical head is connected to a flexible neck, and since the motor is corded versus battery-operated, the two super-powered speeds won't fade during use. Get the Magic Wand and an eight-ounce bottle of lubricant for 25% off on Prime Day.

30% Off Astroglide X Astroglide X, Premium Waterproof Silicone Personal Lubricant $12.35 $8.59 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5 rating on Amazon, Astroglide's waterproof lubricant has become a go-to product for many. Made of premium silicone, this long-lasting formula promises not to dry out and is perfect for use in the water and beyond.

42% Off Pocket Stroker Lifelike Vaginal Oral Sex Toy Pocket Stroker Lifelike Vaginal Oral Sex Toy $24 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This male masturbator has a 3D mouth design, including soft rubber teeth for a lifelike experience. It's double-sided with both vagina and mouth options and Fanta Flesh to mimic real human skin.

29% Off Wearable Clitoris G-spot Vibrator Wearable Clitoris G-spot Vibrator (Remote Control, 9 Vibration Speeds, Waterproof) $28 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This vibrator offers dual stimulation for both the G-spot and clitoris, but can also be held and manipulated by you or a partner for an even wider range of possibilities. An included remote also allows you or a partner to adjust between nine types of vibrations.

24% Off Vibrating Rabbit Realistic Dildo Vibrating Rabbit Realistic Dildo, Waterproof & Rechargeable $37 $28 | Amazon See On Amazonn Rotating beads inside of this vibrator's soft, silicone shaft are paired with rabbit ears that stimulate the clitoris. The five rotation speeds and seven vibrating patterns can be adjusted with buttons at the base of the dildo. It recharges easily via USB.