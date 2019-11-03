There's nothing quite like sticking on a rom-com when you're suffering through a hangover, feeling a bit down, or just after a brain massage of a viewing session. And it's fair to say that one platform in particular has become something of a home for the genre, so we've compiled a list of the best rom-coms on Netflix UK for you to stream to your heart's content.

Netflix is a reliable place to find some of your old favourites, like classic Nora Ephron or Richard Curtis movies. But in the past few years, it's also helped champion a return to form for the genre with new rom-com originals ready to steal your heart. New additions like To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Always Be My Maybe, and Someone Great are updating the format for the 21st century with much-needed diversity and creating new boyfriends for the Internet while they're at it.

Though the quality isn't always consistent, they're still reliably watchable. See the recent Falling Inn Love, which according Elle U.S. to was "hate-watched" by lots of Twitter-users. And, due to the platform's significant subscriber numbers, and the popularity of the rom-com originals, it's a cultural moment when a new one is released. Case in point: viewers are so invested in the To All The Boys world that it boosted sales of Yakult after its release, as Bloomberg reports. It might not be the only platform doing the genre justice, but it's certainly playing a major part.

So grab a cosy blanket and line up your favourite snacks, because our pick of the best Netflix rom coms is here to make your movie marathon dreams come true.

'He's Just Not That Into You' Warner Bros He's Just Not That Into You was among the first romcom extravaganzas to feature a much-hyped cast of well-known actors. From Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper to Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston, the 2009 flick showcased the romantic trials and tribulations of nine people in Baltimore. The film is weirdly tied to Sex and the City, per the Telegraph, after one of the series' consultants said the immortal line at work, turning it into a bestselling self-help book. It's a wonder that some of the dating tips are still applicable a decade later, but here we are. — Lauren Sharkey

'Always Be My Maybe' Netflix Remember that Keanu Reeves dinner scene that went viral, well, everywhere? That was all thanks to Netflix's own romcom production, Always Be My Maybe. The directorial film debut of Nahnatchka Khan, per The Atlantic, the boy meets girl, they move apart, then reunite years later tale features a truly heart-warming love story. Will Marcus (Randall Park) and Sasha (Ali Wong) get together in the end? With her high-flying career and his worries, the path definitely looks like a twisty one. — Lauren Sharkey

'Mystic Pizza' The Samuel Goldwyn Company Anything with Julia Roberts in the credits is a definite must-watch, and 1988 film Mystic Pizza does not disappoint. Yes, the title sounds super odd, but when you realise it's just the name of the pizza parlour that Roberts and her two female co-stars work in, everything begins to make sense. Anyway, the trio-led film isn't just about delicious pizza. It's also a charming, funny, coming-of-age story. As legendary film critic Roger Ebert wrote: "The movie isn't really about three girls in love; it's about three girls discovering what their standards for love are going to be." — Lauren Sharkey

'Hitch' Columbia Pictures "My guilty pleasure" reads the headline of a Guardian article on Will Smith's 2005 romcom, Hitch. And it certainly is. Smith plays Alex "Hitch" Hitchens, a professional date doctor that is nowhere near as sleazy as his profession makes him sound. In fact, he's a pretty good guy, trying his best to help hapless men, like Albert (Kevin James), secure a hopefully long-lasting relationship. But his own attempts to find love don't run too smoothly. All in all, it's proof that being yourself is the best you can be in the world of romance. — Lauren Sharkey