There’s nothing quite like watching Hugh Grant attempt to jump over a fence to impress Julia Roberts, is there? It’s unexplainable. That feeling of comfort you get from watching two people fall head over heels for one another is a piping hot water bottle to a cold British soul. That's why we gathered the best romcoms on Amazon Prime UK for your streaming pleasure.

It's the Godfather of romantic comedies — Mr Richard Curtis himself — who BBC News credits with coming up with the winning romcom formula in his 1994 blockbuster Four Weddings and a Funeral. Since then, we've seen meet cutes, heavy petting, Gerald Butler's Irish lilt, and more Adam Sandler movies than you can shake a stick at. But in 2012, the well dried up. Cinema goers fell out of love with the romcom formula, and preposterously good looking people with entirely implausible jobs were no longer coming to a cinema near you. Luckily, 2018 came through to save the day, with Crazy Rich Asians and Netflix gems like To All The Boys I Loved Before, Set It Up, and The Kissing Booth putting the romantic comedy genre back where it should be: on top.

Get your fix with our pick of the best romcoms on Amazon Prime UK, updated weekly.

'50 First Dates' Snap Stills/Shutterstock 50 First Dates is the classic boy meets girl with a massive twist. Directed by Peter Segal and with Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler as the lead characters, this is everything a rom com should be. Henry Roth (Sandler) is your classic commitment-phobe. That is, until he meets Lucy (Barrymore) in a café. They hit it off, but there’s one catch. Lucy has short-term memory loss and forgets who he is everyday. So Henry sets out on making her fall for him everyday of their lives. It’s kind of cheesy and super quirky but 50 First Dates is so feel good you can’t help but love it. — Alice Broster Watch it on Amazon Prime

'Love & Other Drugs' 20th Century Fox Anne Hathaway is queen of the rom coms and in Love and Other Drugs she’s arguably at her best. Jamie (played by Jake Glyenhall) is a pharmaceutical rep at the forefront of the development of viagra. He’s also a total ladies man. He thinks he can have anything and everything he wants, but then he meets Jamie (Hathaway). But as he tries to get closer to her it becomes clear she’s been hiding the fact that she’s seriously unwell. This film will have you laughing and crying. — Alice Broster Watch it on Amazon Prime

'Bridget Jones' Diary: The Edge Of Reason' Universal There are few rom com heroes quite like Bridget Jones (played by Renee Zellweger). She epitomises all of the hilarious, embarrassing, and amazing things about being single with an awesome group of friends around you. While you can’t knock the first film, Bridget Jones' Diary, The Edge Of Reason sees Bridget's calamitous dating escapades take her all the way to Thailand, where she has to deal with Daniel Cleaver... oh, and being sent to prison. But who comes to save her? I think we all know the answer to that. Silly, hilariously funny, and a true classic, Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason is perfect for any night in. — Alice Broster Watch it on Amazon Prime

'Easy A' Screen Gems You’re never too old for a high school drama and Easy A proves that it doesn’t matter when you graduated, the highs and lows of teenhood are still just as fascinating as when you were living them. Olive (played by Emma Stone) is a relative nobody. She’s clean cut, well behaved, and hasn’t stepped a foot out of line once. That is until someone starts a rumour about her that doesn’t only make her pretty infamous in the school corridors, it elevates her social standing monumentally. But infamy always comes at a price. — Alice Broster Watch on Amazon Prime.

'The Five Year Engagement' Universal As individuals, Emily Blunt and Jason Segal are very funny people. Together, they are a match made in rom com heaven, and The Five Year Engagement proves it. As much as you may avoid it, it’s hard to ignore the expectations that society throws at you. After a year of dating Tom (Segal) proposes to his girlfriend Violet (Blunt). It seems the tough part is over after she says yes, but this marks the beginning of a dramatic, tumultuous, hilarious few years that will see them pushed further and further from walking down the aisle and saying “I do.”— Alice Broster Watch on Amazon Prime