A few months ago, I realized I needed a self-care trip. I was at a low point with my health, and forcing myself to keep to my strict all-work, no-play schedule in the midst of it all was making everything worse. Knowing that stress can contribute to illness, I asked myself where I’d felt most relaxed. The answer was easy: Venice Beach, California. The next day, I booked an Airbnb by the beach, and I already felt better. I had something to look forward to.

Everyone needs a self-care trip once in a while — but where should you go? One clue into the perfect location for you is your astrological sign. “Based on your sign, your energy connects to different people, places, and experiences. Not every trip or destination is for everyone; it’s essential to visit places that feed your soul,” psychic Deborah Graham, host of Sirius XM’s "Psychic Connection with Deborah Graham" and TV personality, tells Bustle. For example, some signs crave adventure while others just want rest and relaxation. Sometimes, the connection is literal: Water signs may want to be by the water, and Earth signs may enjoy wandering through the forest.

Of course, the best way to decide where to go on a self-care trip is to go to the place you feel most relaxed and rejuvenated. But if you’re stumped, here are the self-care trips each sign might consider.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tucson, Arizona dcorneli/Fotolia Aries need fresh air to detox and release negative energy, along with some excitement, says Graham. A week at Canyon Ranch Spa should help Aries rejuvenate themselves and get involved in activities like dance classes and hikes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Yelapa, Mexico zstock/Fotolia Tauruses need a simple, calming environment, says Graham. From its old-fashioned farms to its beautiful jungle and beach, Yelapa provides a refuge from the stressors of our modern lives.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Alaskan Cruise mscornelius/Fotolia Geminis need fresh air to “connect with nature and tap into their animal energy,” says Graham. A boat ride around Alaska will help get them out of their heads and into their bodies.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Sicily, Italy Anna Lurye/Fotolia On the island of Sicily, you can relax by the Mediterranean sea and enjoy ancient Roman ruins. It also provides ample opportunities for wine tasting, which helps Cancers “engage the senses, invite the imagination, and release some of the inhibition,” says Graham.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Hot Springs, Arkansas Janus Artwork/Fotolia In the hot springs, Leos can cleanse their bodies and their souls, helping them “relax, let go, and stop feeling the need to lead,” says Graham.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Venice Beach, California Javier Castro/Fotolia I’m a Virgo, so I know my trip was uniquely suited to Virgos. For us, even self-care is an accomplishment to perfect. We'll pack our schedules with acupuncture, massages, sensory deprivation, shamanic healings, reiki, sacred snake ceremonies… you name it. Venice Beach is the perfect place to take advantage of LA’s wellness-obsessed culture and also get the chance to chill on the beach, because even Virgos need some R&R.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): New York, NY rouda100/Fotolia Graham suggests a theater trip for Libras to “reenergize their soul with the vibrancy of the big city” and “remind them to bring out their character and be open to possibility.” Visit the half-price ticket booth in the morning to get cheap deals on plays.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Vinkeveen, The Netherlands sborisov/Fotolia Being out on a boat in a water-filled city like Vinkeveen will give Scorpios some perspective. The water will help them feel removed from their daily lives and in tune with nature, says Graham.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Iguassu, Brazil saiko3p/Fotolia The thrill of white-water rafting through Iguassu Falls is enough to take anyone’s mind off their troubles. Sagittariuses especially will benefit from the fresh air and breeze, says Graham.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Cairo, Egypt Chris McGrath/Getty Images News/Getty Images The otherworldly adventure of a camel ride and the beauty of the moon and stars will connect Capricorns with their spiritual side, says Graham.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Orlando, Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Aquariuses can get in touch with their inner child by paying a visit to Disney World, says Graham. Don’t forget to pack your mini mouse ears!