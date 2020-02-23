It's the genre that needs no introduction. True crime has officially become our generation's *thing* and streaming platforms have certainly taken notice. With that in mind, below is a selection of the best true crime documentaries on Amazon Prime UK. Clear your schedule, because you won't be leaving the sofa (or your Wikipedia rabbit hole) for a few days at least. Don't say I didn't warn you.

When it comes to true crime series, most people think immediately of Netflix. However, while Making A Murderer may have been the show to kick off our obsession with true crime, Amazon Prime also offers its subscribers a great mix of original series and shows from other networks or indie production houses. Some of their offerings are lesser known than those in Netflix's back catalogue, but that's kind of what makes them so intriguing. And, as well as giving you the chance to learn about cases you've never heard of, there are also documentaries that deep dive into famous cases such as the one involving Ted Bundy and the story of the Central Park Five.

Sit back, turn off your phone, and get your snacks at the ready, because a whole weekend of TV viewing awaits you.

'Goodnight Sugar Babe: The Killing of Vera Jo Reigle' Adler & Associates Entertainment/Youtube Filmmaker J. David Miles delves into a story which begins after the body a mentally challenged young mother is discovered, and as further details surrounding the case begin to emerge, this true crime tale becomes all the more unbelievable. For the first time ever, Goodnight Sugar Babe aims to uncover how the mastermind behind this tragic murder managed to get off scot-free, whilst also venturing into the mindset of a small town's powerful crime family matriarch. — Sam Ramsden Watch on Amazon Prime UK

'Stranger Than Fiction' Java Films/Amazom Prime Back in 2017, French au pair Sophie Lionnet was brutally murdered by her employers, Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider, at their Wimbledon home. Due to the horrific circumstances of the crime, the story soon caught the attention of the world's media, and this Amazon Prime doc takes an extensive look into the utterly bizarre motivations behind the murder, which make this tragic case seem even more unsettling. — Sam Ramsden Watch on Amazon Prime UK

'The Central Park Five' PBS/Youtube In New York City, 1989, five black and Latino teens from Harlem were wrongly convicted of raping a white woman in Central Park. The case went on to spark major discussions surrounding law enforcement's treatment of minorities in America, and, in this documentary, award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns retells the story of The Central Park Five from the perspective of the wrongly accused men. Amazon Prime users will be required to sign up to the PBS On Demand service for £3.49 per month in order to enjoy this true-crime release. But trust me, it's well worth the investment. — Sam Ramsden Watch on Amazon Prime UK

‘Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer’ Amazon Prime Ted Bundy’s reputation as one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history still casts a long shadow. In Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer, his former long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly, as well as women who survived his attacks, speak about Bundy and his crimes. According to the Independent, Elizabeth was in a relationship with Bundy for several years in the '70s and Molly considered him a father figure. This series is important because it gives the women involved in these high-profile cases the chance to share their experiences and have their voices heard. — Aoife Hanna Watch on Amazon Prime

'Lorena' Amazon Prime Lorena Bobbitt became famous across the globe when during a domestic dispute she cut off her husband Wayne’s penis. The story and case that followed was sensationalised and became a punchline across the globe. In this documentary we hear from both Lorena and her husband. Lorena shares her version of events that night and the alleged vile physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband, while Wayne gives his side of the story, offering fascinating dual insight into one of history's most famous true crime cases. — Aoife Hanna Watch on Amazon Prime

'The Radical Story Of Patty Hearst' The Radical Story Of Patty Hearst is the unique tale of a kidnapped American Heiress who, while in captivity, transitioned into a life of terrorism. The Guardian reports that Hearst, the granddaughter of media magnate William Randolph Hearst, was kidnapped in 1974 by a group of counterculture revolutionaries calling themselves the Symbionese Liberation Army and went on to become one of their urban guerillas. As Jeffrey Toobin, who wrote a book on the case, asks, “Is she America’s most famous crime victim, or is she the most famous rich turncoat in American history?” — Aoife Hanna Watch on Amazon Prime

'Unknown Male Number 1' Amazon Prime Unknown Male Number 1 is the story of one of the most notorious murder cases in Italy’s recent history. Yara Gambirasio was brutally murdered at the age of 13 near her home in Italy in 2010. The crime shook the nation to its very core and led to an impassioned investigation by police and lead prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri. The investigation and criminal case which followed relied solely on one piece of DNA evidence, that of a single unknown male. Speaking to the BBC, the film’s director Hugo Berkley said he was shocked to learn how “interpretive much of that science is.” This film is heartbreaking as well as being a fascinating insight into the use of DNA as evidence in criminal trials. — Aoife Hanna Watch on Amazon Prime