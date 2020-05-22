We Brits appreciate a good bit of dark comedy. It's kind of our thing. And never in my lifetime has the phrase "if you don't laugh, you'll cry" felt more appropriate than during the coronavirus crisis. Every day brings with it a fresh wave of bad news and vague sentiments from world leaders. Thank god, then, for the internet. The one place where we can revel in a little light relief from the existential horror. Right now, the "My Plans v 2020" memes are taking over social media and, although I deeply appreciated these Drag Race creations ("I'd like to keep it on please" is definitely my coronavirus vibe), it's the ones that celebrate Britain's finest failures that have really got me howling.

While we absolutely should not make light of the serious situation happening with COVID-19, especially considering the UK's frontline workers are putting their lives at serious risk every day, it's important to find moments of joy during this time. As I said, if you don't laugh, you'll cry, but these 14 memes are guaranteed to have you doing both — in a good way. Because what sums up 2020 better than Gemma Collins falling through the stage at BBC's Teen Awards? Nothing, guys, nothing.