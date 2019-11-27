It truly is the most wonderful time of the year — no, I'm not talking about Thanksgiving or Christmas. I'm talking about Ulta’s Black Friday sale, which has just been announced. It's time to get your shopping list ready, beauty lovers.

Ulta has followed suit in another year of Black Friday Beauty Buster deals. This time, there are a bunch of makeup, skin care, hair, nail, and other beauty goodies for 50% off its regular price. According to the Ulta site, the same deals will apply online and in stores, and if you decide to shop online, you can get free shipping on any order over $35.

This year’s Black Friday at Ulta includes major deals on Morphe brush sets, mascaras from Tarte, Urban Decay eyeshadows, and Smashbox lipsticks — plus there’s an entire vault of Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes for less than $50. And that’s just makeup! When it comes to hair, select dryers are going on sale for $40, not to mention, all of the Sexy Hair products will retail for $8.99 the entire day.

Whether you’re in need of refills on your favorite products or want to introduce favorites to friends, Ulta’s Black Friday sale lets you get in on the action while you save. The sale begins on Nov. 28 online at 4 p.m. CT and in store depending on your local Ulta. The sale will only go while supplies last, so you'll have to act fast. Here's what we're shopping.

40% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits & Liquid Glow

In addition to the palette vault, ABH is offering up all of the highlighter kits in the ABH lineup. In addition to the Sun Dipped Glow Kit, you can also get the Sugar Glow Kit, Dream Glow Kit, and the Moonchild Glow Kit for $24 on Black Friday at Ulta.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Lashes & Lips for $16

Ulta is giving fans a trio set this year from Too Faced. You can get two mini Better Than Sex mascaras in the waterproof formula and the regular formula. Plus, you also get the brand's iconic Lip Injection lip plumper.

50% off It’s A 10 Leave-In

If you or someone you know has hair that is struggling to survive the season, the It’s A 10 Leave-In product helps repair damaged hair. Made for controlling frizz and preventing split ends, this is one gift that will come on handy throughout your hair journey.

$10 Kylie Cosmetics Blush, Kylighter & Bronzer

Almost all of all of Kylie's face products are on sale for a discounted price of $10. There are eight shades to choose from in each of the the blush, Kylighters, and Bronzers categories. And since these are usually $18, now's your chance to steal these babies while they're still on sale.

$5 Kiss Press-On Nails

Kiss has some press-on nails that look so natural, they're hard to beat. The brand's Impress Nails are one of the few no glue options for press on nails. They are going on sale for $5 on Black Friday and you can get any of the $7.99 pair for this discounted price tag.

$10 Real Techniques Shimmer Set

Real Techniques offers some of the softest brushes at Ulta with budget-friendly prices as is. The brand is reducing its upcoming Shimmer Set (similar to the Essentials Set shown above) from $19 to $10 for Black Friday.

40% off Uoma Beauty Say What?!? Foundation

Uoma Beauty launched its inclusive 51 shades of foundation earlier this year. Now, you can re-up on your shade(s) for 40% off, saving you $16 on this iconic complexion product.

40% off Beauty Blender All About Face

The BeautyBlender starter kit is only available online, but it's worth starting a cart for. Included in the gift set are three different sized BeautyBlender sponges, each with a purpose for different areas of the face. You also get the brand's travel-sized cleanser in the solid formula, all coming out to $25 at a $42 value.

There are more deals than you can imagine coming to Ulta this Black Friday and Ulta’s Cyber Monday has yet to be announced. Ready your wallets and your shopping spreadsheets — it's game time.