You've got a solid non-slip mat, the best cork blocks, and a pair of yoga pants that you'd happily spend the rest of your life in — but what about the stuff that people can't see? No, I'm not talking about your karma or your Prana; I'm talking about your panties. When you head off to class, the best underwear for yoga can make a massive difference in your comfort levels as you move from one pose to the next, and it's a worthy investment that people tend to overlook.

Yes, you'll want a pair of underwear that doesn't show lines, but invisibility under leggings shouldn't be the only deciding factor here. Your average panties are fine for walking to the subway, sitting at a desk, or standing in the line at the grocery store, but even during a restorative or gentle yoga class, you're moving your body in a completely different way. Most underwear isn't made to stand up moisture or flexibility, so when you're supposed to be focusing on your inner zen and breath-work, you'll be preoccupied with the fact that your now-damp underwear is riding up and digging in.

All five of these popular pairs are sweat-wicking, stretchy, comfortable, and designed to remain pretty much invisible no matter what pose you're in. They also come in all different sizes and styles, so you can find one that's right for your body and your practice.

1 The Best Pair Of Underwear To Keep You Cool And Comfortable During Your Practice Amazon adidas Climacool Thong Underwear $8 Amazon Buy Now A comfortable, reliable pair of underwear is surprisingly hard to find, but the adidas Climacool thong has a 4.4-star rating for several reasons. For one, it's made from a breathable mesh fabric that allows for optimal ventilation and moisture-wicking while working out. For another, the flat stitching and tagless back mean smooth comfort and no digging. Finally, the thong design won't show through leggings, and the wide waistband keeps your underwear right where they should be. "I teach fitness classes and yoga so I need a thong that doesn't bind or dig," says one of over 250 reviewers. "These are awesome! They are very comfortable, stretchy, and do not show underneath yoga pants, which is high priority for me." Available sizes: L-XL

2 These Spandex Panties Are Invisible Underneath The Thinnest Leggings — And They're $3 A Pair Amazon XNWYTECH Spandex Seamless Hipsters $3 Amazon Buy Now Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, these XNWYTECH seamless hipsters actually have mesh ventilation holes all over to keep them thin and breathable — but they're surprisingly durable, too. The bamboo fiber gusset is awesome when it comes to keeping things sanitary, and the edges lie totally flat against your skin, so according to reviewers, they're "invisible under even [their] thinnest and clingiest leggings." On top of all that, they're extremely stretchy, so they flex with your body and stay put. Ready for the best news? They're available in a pack of 5 for $16, meaning that you can grab them for just $3 a pair. If you're particular about your color options or just need a few, you can also get them individually for $3. Available sizes: S-L

3 Since They Come In Six Styles And Eight Sizes, This Is Your Most Well-Rounded Option Amazon Barbra Lingerie No-Show Seamless Panties $15 (6 Pack) Amazon Buy Now If variety is the spice of life, these Barbra Lingerie no-show panties deserve their own cabinet. Yes, they're seamless, stretchy, silky smooth, and easy to care for, but they're also available in various styles and sizes. You can get them in multipacks of hipsters, boxers, bikinis, low rise, high-waisted, or extra high-waisted, and they come in eight different sizes to suit a wide range of body types. Even those who usually have trouble finding the right pair are impressed: "I'm one of those people who buy a lot of underwear only to find that they don't fit right....These are absolutely the best I've ever worn." Available sizes: S-5XL

4 These Boyshorts Offer Full Coverage, So They Won’t Ride Up Amazon SEVIM Yoga Boxer Brief Boyshorts $24 (3 Pack) Amazon Buy Now "Invisible under workout clothes" usually equates to "thongs," but despite popular belief, they're not your only option. SEVIM yoga boyshorts offer invisibility and full coverage simultaneously — and they won't ride up while you're in downward dog. Yes, they cover a modest portion of the thigh, so you could conceivably wear them on their own or under a dress, but the smooth seams and stay-put waistband also make them virtually undetectable underneath leggings. Since they're made from 93 percent cotton, they're also healthy, breathable, and good at allowing moisture to evaporate. Available sizes: XS-2XL