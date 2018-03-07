Whether you're doing it out of necessity or checking off a sexual fantasy, hooking up in a vehicle is super common. In fact, a recent study by online driver's education resource, Driving-Tests.org, found that nearly 85 percent of people say they've had sex in a car. Clearly, it's a must-do for most people.

"What makes car sex 'hot' is that it's a novel location, especially if you are in a long-term relationship," Myisha Battle, Certified Sex Coach tells Bustle. "In general, novelty is hot. Mixing things up is sexy and a change of venue can be really powerful for injecting some spark into an otherwise predictable sex life."

If you've had sex in a car, you're probably well aware that it isn't always as sexy as movies make it out to be. Unless you're doing it in a minivan or a an SUV, chances are the space you're working with is super limited. Unfortunately, compact sedans weren't exactly made to have two grown adults going at it in the backseat. That's why Driving-Tests.org surveyed over 1,000 adults to break down just how people are making car sex work.

Overall, the most common sex acts inside a car among all age groups is intercourse. Baby Boomers and Gen Xers have intercourse more often than oral or mutual masturbation. Millennials, on the other hand, have oral more often than anything else. millennial women tend to have intercourse in cars nearly five percent more than millennial men, but the opposite is true when it comes to oral. Mutual masturbation was the least popular sex act to do in a car among all age groups.

So the type of sex act you do obviously makes a difference. But that's not all. According to the study, if you want to have good car sex, these are some things to keep in mind:

1 The Kind Of Car You Use Counts Giphy Trying to hook up in a small car can be a huge challenge, which is why millennials say they prefer hooking up in an SUV over any other type of vehicle. Out of the all the other vehicle options out there, sex in an SUV has the highest satisfaction rating at 3.4/5. Coupes and pickup trucks also scored 3.4, while crossovers and sedans scored 3.2 on the satisfaction scale. While SUVs are one of the best hookup vehicles, sedans are the most common cars to use. In fact, a majority 66 percent of people say they've hooked up in a sedan in comparison to 40 percent for SUVs.

2 Cowgirl Is The Most Satisfying Position Giphy There's really only so much you can do in a car. But out of all the different car sex positions you actually can do, cowgirl is number one. People gave it a satisfaction rating of 3.5/five. The second best position to do is doggy style, followed by sitting cowgirl, reverse cowgirl and then missionary. At the bottom of the list is 69. Unsurprisingly, 69 had a satisfaction rating of only 2.3/5. It's a decent position, but definitely far from being car-friendly.

3 The Backseat Is Still The Number One Spot Inside The Car To Do It Giphy It goes without really saying, but people who have sex in cars say the backseat is the best place to do it. People rate backseat car sex as 4.3/five on the satisfaction scale. The second most popular place to do it inside a car is in the passenger seat, followed by the driver's seat. The trunk is the least popular place to go at it unless you have a pickup truck. In that case, people rate the truck bed as a 3.2/5 on the satisfaction scale. When it comes to outside of the car, people prefer standing against it while using it for support more than actually going up on the roof and doing it there or on top of the hood.